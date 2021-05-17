Dingle Distillery launch first core whiskey with Dingle Single Malt

Dingle Distillery has launched its first core whiskey expression, Dingle Single Malt, a milestone in the distillery’s history and a huge step forward in its growth journey. In doing so it becomes one of few Irish distilleries to produce a core single malt product made entirely with its own spirit.

Some 50,000 bottles of the triple distilled, non-chill filtered Dingle Single Malt have been produced and will be sold domestically as well as exported to key international markets including the UK, Germany, France, China and, later this year, the US. The distillery expects to produce 100,000 bottles of Dingle Single Malt, and half a million bottles across the distillery’s portfolio, by 2023.

Matured in PX Sherry (61%) and Bourbon (39%) first fill casks and comprising predominantly six to seven-year-old spirit, every element of the production of Dingle Single Malt is manual, with a human hand and eye at each critical point. The distillery’s water source is its own well, 240 metres below ground.

Priced at €55.00 (RRP) per 70cl bottle, the new whiskey (46.3% ABV) is available to purchase from 13th May, 2021 at DingleDistillery.ie, IrishMalts.com, Celtic Whiskey Shop and across independent off-licenses nationwide. Dingle uses non-chill filtration to produce its whiskey and adds no colouring.

Elliot Hughes, Managing Director at Dingle Distillery, explains: “Quality has always been at the heart of our DNA at Dingle Distillery, and that remains the case with our Single Malt launch. We are one of few distilleries in Ireland solely producing our own spirit – we don’t buy from or sell to other distilleries. When a customer buys from Dingle, they do so with the reassurance that the spirit is 100% Dingle.

This new core expression will provide the opportunity for the distillery to grow. By adding significant volume to our business, we can open up new markets and broaden our appeal to attract a new type of customer. We’re very excited to present our Dingle Single Malt to the market and look forward to hearing the reaction from Dingle fans and new customers alike.”

Graham Coull, Master Distiller at Dingle Distillery, comments: “Cask quality is hugely important in the production of our Dingle Single Malt, and a key point of differentiation. We use first fill only casks to produce a richer flavour, while the sherry casks with their sweetness help to get the flavour in quickly, providing good body to the liquid. Dingle Single Malt can be enjoyed neat, with ice, or as a mixing spirit for high end cocktails. We hope whiskey lovers will enjoy sampling our new signature product.”

Virtual Tasting Event:

On 21st May at 7.30pm GMT, Dingle will host the biggest virtual tasting event for Dingle Single Malt. Hosted by Matt Healy, Irish whiskey expert and founder of Irish whiskey website Potstilled.com and podcast series Potstilled Radio, the event will take place on the Dingle Distillery Facebook page.

Tasting Notes for Dingle Single Malt:

Nose – Lime Zest & Chopped Mint. Fresh Sweet Pear.

Taste – Apples, Caramel, Raisins, Vanilla.

Finish – Honey sweetness & mixed spice linger on the tongue.

Last month the London Spirits Competition announced Dingle Distillery’s Fourth Single Pot Still Release as the Whiskey of the Year 2021 and Best in Show at the prestigious awards. Dingle Distillery was also awarded Gold for its Single Malt Batch No 5 and both Dingle Vodka and Dingle Gin received Silver in their respective categories.

Dingle Distillery will continue to produce limited release whiskeys alongside its new Dingle Single Malt.