Die Hard’s Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Bruce was originally diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 but his condition has now progressed into frontotemporal dementia.

The Die Hard actor’s family released a statement to update the world on his recent diagnosis and raise awareness of the disease.

Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, and ex-wife, Demi Moore, posted the same photo of Bruce to each of their Instagram accounts and shared the statement on his health.

The statement reads, “As a family, we wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for the outpouring of love and compassion for Bruce over the past ten months. Your generosity of spirit has been overwhelming, and we are tremendously grateful for it”.

“For your kindness, and because we know you love Bruce as much as we do, we wanted to give you an update. Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)”.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis”.

They continue, “FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know”.

“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research”.

The statement went on to say that Bruce always uses his voice to raise awareness about important issues and that’s why they have shared his diagnosis.

“We know in our hearts that – if he could today – he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families”.

Emma and Demi then encouraged the public to get support if they are suffering from FTD and told others who are fortunate enough to have never heard of it, to learn about it, before highlighting the AFTD organisation.

“Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us”.

“We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible”.

The full statement is signed off by Emma and Demi, as well as Bruce’s five children, Rumour, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.