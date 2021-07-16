Did you say big beauty brands for less?

TK Maxx has launched its biggest ever beauty drop with renowned, international brands that you can get your hands on for up to 60% less than RRP! Our beauty buyers have been busy researching and shopping the latest big brands to ensure the TK Maxx stores are stocked with the best and most popular beauty products. Big yaaaas!

Our TK Maxx Beauty Buyer has shared some of the biggest trends to look out for in beauty this year, and the perfect products to match, which can be found at TK Maxx in-store nationwide in Ireland.

SKINCARE

Korean beauty – huge number of Korean beauty products on order

Korean skincare is all we’re seeing on TikTok right now and we love it! With a high volume of natural ingredients, a focus on glowing healthy skin and good value for money, it’s clear to see why it’s so popular.

Conscious Beauty – new products coming in from over 100 renowned brands!

Beauty Brush €4.99

More and more of us are trying to juggle looking after our skin whilst caring for the planet – and that concern extends to the beauty products we use. Though switching out your favourites can feel like a big move, lots of brands have taken steps to be more ethnical and sustainable. At TK Maxx we have a great choice of products made with the health of our bodies and the environment in mind. You’ll find your favourite ethical brands with, whether “free-from”, cruelty free, sustainable or vegan.

Problem Solving – more problem skincare essentials than ever before

With life slowly going back to the new normal, we’re facing new skincare challenges including “maskne”, pollution, and blue-light damage from too much time in front of a screen. Lots of new beauty products will be available, which are designed to fight these issues from anti redness to Psoriasis and eczema, perfect new additions to your skincare collection!

Eye Palette €12.99

MAKE-UP

Bold eyes – eye make-up will form a larger proportion of the make-up products than ever before

Now that facemasks are a key staple for the handbag, car or coat pocket, it’s all about the eyes this year. Maximise the eyeshadow, perfect that winged eyeliner and fill those brows. From the bridge of your nose up to your hairline, it’s all systems go. The other half of your face? Keep it protected! TK Maxx will have everything from eye shadow pallets and mascaras to all you need to create the perfect brow from home.

FRAGRANCE

Fragrance – huge delivery of newest and most popular scents focusing on the big brand names

So, skin is sorted and makeup is gorgeous, now it’s time to find that perfect scent. With Zoom meetings continuing to be the norm for some time yet, it might seem that fragrance isn’t top of the priority list, but that spritz of your favourite scent behind the scenes is a form of self-care in itself. Whether floral notes, woody musk or a delicately fresh aroma, smells have a strong emotional connection to the brain and will help you smell fresh for coming out of lockdown!

Lavender and Honey Egg Bath Bomb €5.99

BODY & BATH

Body & Bath – wider selection of products from even more big name brands

Dreaming of a relaxing spa day with a body oils and cocktails on hand? Well, we can’t help with the cocktails but at-home spas will be a big trend as we head out of lockdown and we have everything you need from bath bombs and salts to body oils and face masks.

From designer skincare to top label haircare brands, salon-worthy manicure sets and cult makeup favourites, we don’t mess around when it comes to beauty.

The beauty drop at TK Maxx has an endless variety of big name brands at up to 60% less than RRP, which cater to some of the biggest trends of 2021.

MEN'S BEAUTY

Skincare and grooming – BIGGEST men’s offer TK Maxx has ever had

Men’s beauty is trending in 2021. No longer do men just “wash and go”, their skin and hair care need just as much indulgence and attention as women. From grooming the beard, finding the perfect cleanser, or applying concealer to cover a spot, men’s beauty has skyrocketed in popularity and we are here for it!