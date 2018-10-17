Did Westlife just reveal where their first comeback gig is on?

There’s no doubt fans were overjoyed to hear that Westlife are back together again. Shane, Kian, Nicky and Mark made the long-awaited announcement on Instagram earlier this month and have been posting photos together ever since.

Their latest post has sent fans into a frenzy. The foursome posted the same black and white selfie to their Instagram accounts.

All four members captioned the snap: “Tonight 8.30pm.”

Naturally, fans of the boyband started freaking out and flooded the comment section with questions.

“Is it performance or new songs?!”

“Please let it be a new single!!”

“Does this mean what I think it is? Dates for Westlife?”

If you take a closer look at the snap of the Swear It Again singers you’ll notice it was taken in Croke Park, Dublin.

Does this mean what we hope it does? Westlife will play their first comeback show at Croke Park? The place where the lads gave their final performance six years ago?

Let’s hope so.

Keep your eyes peeled on Westlife’s social media account at 8.30 pm tonight. Let the countdown commence.