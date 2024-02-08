Dianne Buswell shares sweet update on dad as he continues chemo

Dianne Buswell has shared an update on her dad Mark.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional confirmed that her dad was sadly diagnosed with cancer last November.

As he undergoes chemotherapy treatment in their native Australia, Dianne has revealed that Mark has been able to achieve a dream of his.

Opening up to her 1M Instagram followers, Buswell admitted she was ‘shedding happy tears’ after her parents sent her heartwarming photos of themselves with Mark’s retirement gift- his caravan.

Explaining that her dad has always wanted to travel around their home country in a caravan, leading him to purchase one once he retired, Dianne revealed Mark hasn’t been able to go travelling due to his cancer diagnosis.

Now, as her dad gets to fulfil his camping dreams, Dianne spoke about how excited she is for him and her mum in the caption of her sweet social media post.

The professional dancer wrote, “Mum and dad sent me this pic this morning and it made me shed a tear, happy tears”.

“My dads dream since when i can remember has always been to travel around australia in a caravan. so mum and dad finally decided to buy one for dads retirement”.

“Unfortunately dads cancer diagnosis came all at the same time. so the caravan has been sitting there waiting to be used ! my dad litterallly washes it daily”.

She went on to say, “So now in between treatments mum and dad have decided to take there first mini trip away in there brand new caravan and i just know this will make my dad so so happy wich makes me so excited”.

“Have the best time mum and dad @mark.3802 @rinabuswell #traveladventures”.

Revealing the name of the caravan, Dianne added, “Also my dads name is mark and mums name rina so it was dads idea to call it the markarina caravan”.

Many fans and loved ones took to the comments to share their joy for Dianne’s dad. One fan wrote, “This will be the best tonic for your Dad. I hope they have the best time!”.

“Love this. Happy travels and making memories Mark and Rina. Xx”, penned a second fan.

Another added, “Love the personalised name on it, awh i hope they have the best time”.

Last week, Dianne revealed her dad was half-way through his chemotherapy treatment, and shared how proud she was of him.