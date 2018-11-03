Diane Kruger welcomes first baby with Norman Reedus

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus have welcomed their first child together.

The two have been fairly private about the birth of their child and have not shared any photos or announcements to social media.

But E! News confirmed the little one’s arrival to the actor’s family.

This is Diane’s first child and she could not be happier to start a family with her husband.

News of the 42-year-old’s pregnancy was made public in May when a source close to the couple told US Weekly.

The National Treasure star had stopped drinking alcohol and been wearing loose fitting clothes, so it was plain to see the couple’s exciting news.

The pair have been together for over two years and are still head over heels for one another.

Diane and Norman have always been extremely supportive of one another’s careers throughout their relationship.

And while her partner has been busy filming his hit TV series The Walking Dead, the actress has been working just as hard on her own career.

Actress @DianeKruger stars in Fatih Akin’s @inthefade. Now available to own on Digital HD pic.twitter.com/Bhw8WStSPS — In The Fade (@InTheFadeFilm) April 20, 2018

She recently starred in the thriller The Fade which won a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture.

She has also just finished filming Welcome to Marwen with co-star Steve Carell.

The talented actor has played a wide range of roles and has refused to let her pregnancy slow her down.

Now, her and Norman will be shifting their focus to their baby boy or girl and enjoying time together as a family.

Congratulations to the happy couple! We wish you all the best with your new arrival.