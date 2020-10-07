Destiny Child’s Kelly Rowland is pregnant with her second child

Huge congratulations to Destiny Child’s Kelly Rowland and husband, Tim Weatherspoon who have just revealed that they're expecting their second child together.

The 39-year-old singer revealed the exciting news by showing off her growing baby bump on the cover of Women’s Health magazine. “SURPRISE!! My @womenshealthmag cover issue is online now and on newsstands next week!” the expecting-mum wrote on Instagram, along with a series of stunning images from her cover shoot.

Of course, friends, family and fans of the star were quick to leave their messages of congrats in the comment section below the post. “Awwwwww bless you beautiful!!!!! Bless your gorgeous and sweet family!!!! Sending you all my love,” Khloé Kardashian gushed.

“Congrats sis,” Kevin Hart wrote, who welcomed the birth of his own little newborn daughter last. Meanwhile, Mariah Carey left a series of fire emojis.

In the gorgeous photos we can see a glowing Kelly looking absolutely radiant in a bright orange flowy dress, pictured by the ocean. In the next two images the singer is showing off her bare bump, wearing a black two-piece set, and in the last pic she’s wearing a sheer orange cover-up dress, resembling a beautiful pregnant goddess.

Speaking of sharing her second pregnancy in Women’s Health, Kelly admitted, “You still want to remind people that life is important.”

“And being able to have a child…I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me,” the singer revealed.

This will be Kelly and Tim’s second child together as they already share a wonderful nearly-six-year-old son named Titan.