‘Desperately sad’: Tributes pour in after death of Marian Finucane

Tributes have been pouring in after the sudden death of broadcaster Marian Finucane. RTÉ announced the untimely passing of the broadcasting legend last night, much to the shock of colleagues and loyal listeners.

Leo Varadkar expressed his heartache: “I am stunned and deeply saddened to hear of the death of Marian Finucane. She was a true broadcasting legend who reshaped current affairs radio. Ireland will miss her voice. Weekend mornings will never be quite the same again.”

One woman dominates the newspapers this morning as tributes continue in memory of #MarianFinucane pic.twitter.com/IU37ZYzPdw — Andrea Gilligan (@andreagilligan) January 3, 2020

Moya Doherty said: “It is with the deepest shock and sadness that I heard the news of Marian Finnucane. Marian was a pioneer in women’s broadcasting and was rightly renowned for her fearless yet human interview technique. Many who work in broadcasting today, male and female, owe her a great debt.”

Ryan Tubridy wrote, “Desperately sad news that Maria Finucane passed away today. A pioneering journalist and incomparable broadcaster, she will be missed by her colleagues and listeners alike. Thinking of her family tonight.”

“In November 2018, Marian Finucane brought to air the issue of #femicide and the impact on families with her interview with Chris and Susanna Cawley, Celine Cawley's siblings. A truly important interview. Marian's impact & loss will be felt for a long time,” Women’s Aid Ireland shared.

We're reflecting on the desperately sad news that our friend and colleague, Marian Finucane, passed away yesterday. A pioneering journalist and incomparable broadcaster, she will be sorely missed by colleagues and listeners alike. Thinking of her family. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/mgTva83dDW — Ryan Tubridy Show (@RyanTubridyShow) January 3, 2020

“So difficult to believe Marian is gone. Colleagues and friends since 1979. A shining talent, a great listener, a fearless questioner, a good friend. RIP. Good Night, sister,” said Clare Duignan.

Marian Finucane is survived by her husband John and their son Jack.