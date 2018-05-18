Design your dream home, and we’ll tell you who your celeb parents are! EntertainmentComps & Quizzes May 18, 2018 by Rebecca O'Keeffe Share On Facebook Share On Twitter Share By Email Happy Friday! Here is a stupid quiz to get you through the day. You're welcome. Trending 36 shares Savita Halappanavar’s father encourages Yes vote in referendum 87 shares Ride on! Christy Moore explains why he is voting YES on May 25th 278 shares Penneys has BUM GEMS for festival season (and we’re kind of into it) 128 shares There’s a four-day GIN festival happening in Galway next month 200 shares Driving for Repeal: This group is organising lifts home to vote 365 shares Excited! Malteasers BUTTONS are launching in Ireland this summer