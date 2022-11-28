Derry Girls stars ‘dead’ over Hollywood director’s comments

The cast of Derry Girls just found out that they have a very famous fan!

Hollywood film director Martin Scorsese has revealed that he has recently been enjoying the hit Channel 4 comedy.

Speaking at the annual black-tie dinner at the Economic Club of Chicago last night, the filmmaker – known for hits such as Goodfellas and Shutter Island – revealed that he has a huge love for Derry Girls.

When asked what he has been watching, the 80-year-old responded by saying, “I watched the other night, Derry Girls”, which was received by a huge round of applause from the audience in attendance.

Delighted by the response, Martin added a fist bump into the air and chuckled to himself. “Those nuns!”, he exclaimed with a laugh, referring to one of Derry Girls’ most beloved characters, Sister Michael.

Martin’s comments have since gone viral on social media, leading some of the Derry Girls team to find out about his adoration for their show.

The most beautiful 10 seconds of my life! pic.twitter.com/5LLgzorUlK — Adam Murphy (@Anonymous_Riter@mastodon.social) (@Anonymous_Riter) November 28, 2022

“Excuse me while I drop dead and actually die a death”, the show’s creator Lisa McGee wrote on Twitter in response to Martin.

“Marty describing your show as ‘nuts’ is a moment”, Lisa added on her Instagram account.

The actress who played Sister Michael, Siobhán McSweeney, also could not believe the kind words from the Hollywood legend.

“Good morning. I'm ded.”, she joked, followed by a skull emoji.

Nicola Coughlan, known for her role as schoolgirl Clare Devlin, posted a reaction on her Instagram stories this afternoon. “Cast me Marty,” she teased alongside a video reposting of Martin’s comments.

The cast of Derry Girls have continued to ride a wave of praise ever since the show concluded in May of this year. After three series, the show has gained fans worldwide, including other famous faces such as Saoirse Ronan, Helen Mirren and Liam Neeson, who even made a few cameos in the first and last episodes of its final season.

May the love for Derry Girls continue!