Derry Girls creator shuts down idea of boycott in Northern Ireland

Following news of Southern states in America passing a string of regressive abortion bans, numerous studios have spoken out about the idea of boycotting the state's film industry by refusing to film there.

Disney, Netflix, WarnerMedia and more are rumoured to be contemplating a ban on filming in states like Georgia, Alabama and Louisiana, and now Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee has added her opinion to the fray.

Speculation has emerged over the possibility of extending the boycott to Northern Ireland, which has some of the most strict reproductive healthcare laws in the world.

Famously, Northern Ireland has been used as a filming location for shows like Game of Thrones, and recently Derry Girls on Channel 4.

Abortion in the North is illegal in basically all circumstances, with no exceptions for cases of rape, incest or fatal foetal abnormalities.

A danger to the mother's life is an exception which is difficult to toe the line for, and practitioners as well as receivers of abortions face life in prison.

The creator of the hit comedy show, Lisa McGee, has given her opinion on the notion of a filming ban in the North.

"I’ve been asked to comment on this issue so I will do it here," McGee wrote on Twitter.

"While I completely agree that abortion law in Northern Ireland is horrific and a breach of human rights, and that the British government must intervene and take immediate action."

"To bring it into line with the rest of the UK, I don’t feel a boycott of our film and television industry is the answer," she continued.

"The Northern Irish film and tv industry has been a light in the darkness. In a country where there is already little opportunity for young people it would only deprive them further.

"The fact that ultimately young Northern Irish women would suffer is depressing," she finished.

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Claire on Derry Girls, agreed with McGee's statements, She responded on Twitter by saying "Seconded."

Feature image: Instagram/@ingloriousloon