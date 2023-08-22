Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee unveils new TV series set in Belfast

Derry Girls fans, listen up!

The hit comedy’s creator and writer, Lisa McGee, has announced that she has a brand new TV show in the works.

Lisa is once again collaborating with broadcaster Channel 4 on an eight-part comedy-thriller series, titled How To Get To Heaven From Belfast.

Just like Derry Girls, Lisa’s new series will be set in Northern Ireland, and will follow three women – Saoirse, Robyn and Dara. The thirty-somethings lead very different lives in Belfast, after being friends since their school days.

Channel 4 announces Lisa McGee’s brand-new comedy thriller, How To Get To Heaven From Belfast: https://t.co/1Ezt5bvHgE pic.twitter.com/3fd7G801BM — Channel 4 Press (@C4Press) August 22, 2023

“When the women each receive an email informing them of the death of Greta, an old classmate they were once very close with, there's clearly some unspoken, unfinished business. The friends decide to attend Greta's wake and discover all may not be quite as it seems,” Channel 4 teases in the series’ official logline.

The series has been described as being “not so much a ‘whodunit’ as a ‘what the hell happened’”, and promises to take viewers on a journey across the island of Ireland.

Casting announcements for How To Get To Heaven From Belfast have not yet been made, but fans can expect more news to come in the months ahead.

Following confirmation of the show’s production, creator Lisa took to Twitter to make a teasing reference to Derry Girls.

“There is a character from Derry in it before I get banned from the old hometown,” she exclaimed.

News of Lisa’s new venture comes just over a year after the finale of Derry Girls aired on Channel 4.

Rumours of a future reunion have been rife since its conclusion. Actress Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, who played Michelle Mallon in the sitcom, recently admitted to OK! that she would “love” a return to Derry Girls.

“I would assume that Lisa is just taking the time to enjoy what it is we’ve done with the three seasons and I know everybody’s really busy. So if there was a reunion, I think it would be well down the line,” the 36-year-old explained, adding that “actors are the last to know”.