Dermot O’Leary and wife Dee share their baby boy’s sweet name

Dermot O’Leary and Dee Koppang have revealed the name of their baby boy and we adore it. The new parents decided to call their tiny tot Kasper.

Dermot revealed his son’s name during his radio show on BBC Radio 2. The dad said Kasper was born as Elbow's One Day Like This played in the background.

The name Kasper is of Polish and Perisian origin. The sweet moniker means bringer of treasure.

He gushed, "As I mentioned earlier, my son came into this world about 10 days ago accompanied by my favourite band – a lovely Guy Garvey Elbow accompaniment. So forgive this moment of brief self-indulgence while we play the song that accompanied that."

"So this is for you, Kasper with a K – my wife is very insistent on that. Kasper Koppang O'Leary, welcome to the world,” he added.

Dermot and Dee welcomed baby Kasper into the world last month. He was born on Tuesday, June 23. Their son was born at 8.19am and weighed 6lb 13oz.

“Welcome to the world baby Koppang O’Leary… We’re delighted to announce that we’ve had a baby! A little boy born on Tuesday 23rd June 2020 (Sankthansaften / Midsummer for you Norwegians) at 8.19am, weighing in at 6lb 13oz. Enjoying the cuddles in the newborn bubble… cats yet to be 100% convinced. Lots of love, Dermot & Dee x @deekoppangoleary.”