Dermalogica’s targeted skin serum address changes in the skin before they are visible

Do you ever see a spot beginning to form on your face right before a big event and think, ‘God, if I had known about this last night, I’d have done something!’

We’ve all been caught out before, and it always seems to happen when we have something important on. But what if we could target the skin pre-emptively, before the blemish gets a chance to rear its ugly head? What if we could get ahead of it, to minimise the damage?

With the future of skincare with Dermalogica, we can.

Our skin is constantly sending out signals. On a macro level, we experience these as signs like redness, fine lines, dark spots, and dehydration. But if we could zoom in for a closer view, we would see that these skin conditions may be caused by damage that happens on a microscopic level. When skin is harmed, it tends to change in structure and chemical make-up – either as a result of damage, or as a form of self-defence. By the time we sense signs of distress, the damage may be done.

So how does it work?

Smart Response Serum, however, sees what we cannot – and micromanages your skin’s changing needs, so you don’t have to. This advanced formula is targeted to recognise and address micro-changes in the skin before they are visible to the naked eye, effectively addressing skin’s needs in real time. It responds to skin’s signals – intelligently addressing skin concerns and helping to prevent future damage. Best of all, it does all this before you even notice.

Smart Response Serum uses Smart Response Technology – a revolutionary combination of four targeted active ingredients – to deliver what skin needs, when and where it needs it. It fulfils four functions: Soothe, firm, brighten and hydrate:

Soothe: Gallic Acid-rich Japanese Cornelia Cherry helps to protect stressed skin against free radicals, helping to soothe and reduce the appearance of redness. It does this by sensing the skin’s inflammatory response and activates to help soothe and reduce the appearance of redness.

Firm: Mannose-6-Phosphate visibly smooths and provides a firming effect, responding to the first signs of visible skin ageing to help improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles. It detects collagen weakness, which can lead to fine lines and wrinkles.

Brighten: Hydrolyzed Wheat Flour, rich in Arabinoxylo-Oligosaccharides, activates as needed to brighten and help reduce the appearance of dark spots. It activates when it detects too much of a key enzyme involved in melanin production, then responds by brightening skin and helping to reduce the appearance of dark spots.

Hydrate: Oligosaccharides from Hydrolyzed Beta Glucan respond to dehydration signals, helping skin to maintain optimal hydration levels, it reaches even the smallest cracks in skin’s lipid barrier, then responds where it detects dehydration – helping skin to maintain optimal hydration levels.

Whatever your skin needs right now Smart Response Serum has you and your skin issues covered – genius!

