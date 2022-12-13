Demi Moore posts rare family snap with Bruce Willis

Demi Moore and ex-husband Bruce Willis are getting into the festive spirit with their children.

Demi took to Instagram to share a rare family photo to her 3.1M followers featuring Bruce Willis and their three children, as well as Bruce’s current wife and their two daughters.

Demi and Bruce share 34-year-old Rumer, 31-year-old Scout and 28-year-old Tallulah together, while Bruce and his wife Emma Heming Willis have two daughters- 10-year-old Mabel Ray and eight-year-old Evelyn Penn.

The Ghost actress captioned the lovely family photos, “We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!”.

In the snaps, the blended family were posing in front of a beautifully-decorated Christmas tree, as well as sitting down for dinner together, and enjoying time with their adorable dogs.

Fans and famous faces headed to the comments to share how wonderful it was to see the family spending time together over the festive period.

Sleepless in Seattle star Rita Wilson wrote, “Merry Christmas Yo all!”, while Pretty Little Liars writer Marlene King penned, “Merry Christmas”.

“I love this! It’s great to see Mr. Bruce smiling”, said a fan. A second added, “I love seeing your family all together. It's nice seeing Bruce smile….May god bless you all”.

Emma Heming Willis, known for appearing in Red 2 also commented on their family photo to say, “What a fun evening”.

In March of this year, the Die Hard star’s family announced that Bruce would be “stepping away” from acting due to his diagnosis with aphasia, a disorder that impacts cognitive abilities.

In the statement Emma wrote, “Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him”.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him”.