Demi Moore details update on ex-husband Bruce Willis’ health

Demi Moore has shared a health update on her ex-husband Bruce Willis.

The Die Hard actor suddenly retired from acting in 2022 when he was diagnosed with aphasia, a condition which affects your ability to speak.

Then, in February of last year, the star’s family confirmed that Bruce had also been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Now, almost a year on from sharing the devastating news, Ghost star Demi has chosen to detail an update on how Bruce has been doing.

Yesterday, the 61-year-old actress appeared on Good Morning America to promote her new show Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans.

During her interview, Demi was asked about her former husband. The couple, who were married for 13 years and divorced in 2000, continue to be on good terms and regularly hang out together as a family.

"I think, given the givens, he's doing very well," she detailed.

The Indecent Proposal star then went on to explain how she helps the former couple’s three daughters – Rumer (35), Scout (32) and Tallulah (29) – through Bruce’s health difficulties.

"What I'll say is what I say to my children, which is it's important to just meet them where they're at and not hold onto what isn't, because there's great beauty and sweetness and loving and joy out of that,” she detailed.

Earlier this week, Demi previously spoke out and shared her advice for other families coping with a dementia diagnosis.

Appearing on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show Radio Andy, Demi reiterated that “the most important thing I could share is just to meet them where they're at.”

The actress noted further: “When you let go of who they've been or who you think they [should be], or who even you would like them to be, you can then really stay in the present and take in the joy and the love that is present and there for all that they are, not all that they're not.”