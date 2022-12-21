Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer announces pregnancy

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are about to become grandparents!

The Hollywood acting icons are co-parents to their daughter Rumer, who has announced that she is expecting her first child.

Rumer revealed the exciting news last night on Instagram with the help of her musical boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

Sharing the news with her 977K followers, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress posted three adorable black-and-white shots, with her growing bump as the primary focus. In two of the snaps, Derek can be seen to be cradling his girlfriend’s stomach with love.

In the caption of her post, the 34-year-old simply added a plant emoji, to symbolise the growing of their little one.

Rumer’s mother Demi didn’t hesitate for long to showcase her excitement for the arrival of her first ever grandchild. On her own Instagram page, the Ghost star reposted Rumer’s photos with the teasing caption, “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era”.

Since sharing the news of their pregnancy, Rumer and Derek have received an overwhelming wave of congratulations and love from many famous faces.

“I’m so happy for you my friend. Such beautiful news. Congrats!!!”, commented Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul.

“I love you so much!!!!”, added Dancing With The Stars performer Peta Murgatroyd. “you will be the most magical Mumma xxx”.

“Awww congrats on growing a mini you, Rue!”, added Zelda Williams, daughter of the late Robin Williams. “Can’t wait to meet the incoming munchkin one day soon”.

Rumer’s parents Demi and Bruce were married for 13 years, with the pair eventually deciding to split in 2000 after raising three children together – including their two other daughters Scout LaRue (31) and Tallulah (28).

It is unknown for how long Rumer and Derek have been in a relationship, but the couple have been vocal about their admiration for each other since May of this year. The pair confirmed their relationship in August of this month, with a sweet post from Derek dedicated to Rumer on her birthday.

Congratulations to the expectant parents – and grandparents!