Demi Lovato shares insight into planning wedding with Jordan Lutes

Demi Lovato has been opening up about planning their wedding with Jordan Lutes.

Jordan, who is also a musician, popped the big question to Demi in December.

Now, Lovato has shared an insight into their big day and has teased that they've already starting looking for a wedding dress.

While speaking to People, the Cool For The Summer singer revealed that she’s “definitely” started wedding dress shopping and has a “clear vision” of what style of gown she wanted to wear as she ties the knot.

“I've been thinking about it and saving them to my Pinterest profile. Doing all the things”.

Explaining more about the upcoming wedding ceremony, Demi admitted, “I'm excited. I'm in the stages of planning and very excited about it”.

When it comes to planning Demi and Jordan’s big day, the 31-year-old revealed that they’re using Pinterest “for all of it”, because the platform is “great” for organising ideas and helping bring them to life.

Demi and Jordan announced their engagement back in December alongside a collection of gorgeous photos after the event.

Lovato said, “I’m still speechless, last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic..”.

“My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you.. every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby”.

Lutes also opened up about being ‘so lucky’ to be engaged to his partner after sharing the news of the proposal.

He explained, “Yesterday i asked my best friend to marry me and she said yes. i can’t imagine my life without you and thank god now i’ll never have to. feeling like the luckiest man alive right now. i’m so in love with you”.

Demi and Jordan went public with their relationship in August 2022 after having met earlier that same year when writing the song Substance together.