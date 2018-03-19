Demi Lovato shared a heart-felt mental health and addiction speech

Demi Lovato just celebrated six years of sobriety, and to celebrate, she made a heart-wrenching speech to fans about her struggles.

According to Billboard, the singer made the speech during her concert in New York.

The star has always been open about her history of bulimia and bipolar disorder.

'Yesterday, six years ago, I was drinking vodka out of a Sprite bottle at 9 in the morning, throwing up in the car,' she told fans.

'And I just remember thinking, ‘This is no longer cute. This is no longer fun.'

'So I took a look at my life and I said, "Something has to change, I’ve got to get sober" — so I did.'

'I made changes in my life, and the reason I became so open about my story is because I know that there are people here tonight that need to ask for help, and I want you to know that that’s okay.'

'Mental health is something that we all need to talk about, and we need to take the stigma away from it. So let’s raise the awareness.'

'Let’s let everybody know it’s okay to have a mental illness, it’s okay to have an addiction problem. I’m bipolar — like, whatever! I take care of myself.'

Demi then took the time to thank her fans for all of their loyal support.

'I can never say ‘Thank you’ enough to you guys for the support that you’ve given me over the years, and you’ve forgiven me for my mistakes.'

'Thank you for being a part of saving my life. I love you guys.'

Hear hera Demi, hear hear.