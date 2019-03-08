Demi Lovato sent herself flowers after her break up, and it’s a vibe

Breaking up is hard to do, and it can be easy to wonder what you could have done differently, or drag yourself over the hot coals of your memory cringing over each and every bad relationship moment.

OR you could do as Demi Lovato has done, and invest in a little self love and self care.

Days after news broke that she had split from boyfriend Henry Levy, the singer took to her Instagram story to share a snap of some flowers.

However, the sender was the singer herself.

The pink bouquet was accompanied by a quote, illustrated in a card with some stunning penmanship.

‘You're beautiful, you're loved and you're worthy of a happy and healthy life,’ it read.

Captioning the snap, Demi wrote:

‘Cause sometimes you gotta send yourself flowers… #selflove.'

PREACH GAL.