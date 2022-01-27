Delightful Valentines Day gifts & flowers are available from Killruddery this year.

Valentine’s Day – whether it’s a hand-written card, bunch of flowers or box of chocolates, showing your loved one just how much they mean to you has never been easier. This February 14th, why not stand out from the crowd with a memorable gift from Killruddery, created to be remembered by your loved one for years to come.

Whether you’ve recently become a secret admirer, or have been happily married for years, a hamper containing a variety of stand-out products from The Farm Shop and specially curated delights from Killruddery Cut Flowers is sure to go down a treat this Valentine’s Day. Featuring wild and earthy seasonal arrangements inspired by the 17th Century gardens, biodiverse woodlands and cut flower beds, once past flowering, these spring blooms can be planted out into the garden or stored in their pots to shoot again next year – making them the gift that keeps on giving!

For foodies, The Song Thrush (€65) is the ultimate gift and includes a signature pot of spring bulbs, willow & moss, a box of four sugar & gluten free cakes freshly made by Killruddery’s team of pastry chefs, and a bottle of Perlage Organic Prosecco (a Vegan Certified, Organic and Biodynamic, single vineyard Prosecco harvested by hand in the south facing slops of Valdobbiadene, Italy). Also available is The Goldfinch (€65), containing a Bottle of Pet Native Organic Sparkling Rose, Bean & Goose ‘Totally Love’ Collection, a Rhubarb Candle from Herb Dublin, and Nik's Organic Tea in 'Bedtime Kisses'.

Flower lovers will adore The Blackbird (€70), which includes a large pot of spring bulbs, willow & moss OR a bunch of dried Killruddery Cut Flowers, and bottle of Perlage Organic Prosecco, and for the ultimate treat, The Starling (€80) includes a pot of spring bulbs, willow & moss, Bean & Goose Crazy in Love Chocolate Collection which contains four of the brands most popular bars (Dark Sour Cherry Orchard, Dark Umami Seaweed, Milk Smoky Sea Salt, Milk Salty Almonds), along with a bottle of Perlage Organic Prosecco.

To brighten up a kitchen table, hallway or bedroom, Killruddery’s Oval Table Pot of Spring Bulbs (€45) is the perfect choice, while Spring in Terracotta Doorstep with Spring Bulbs (€65) is sure to brighten up anyone’s day when in bloom.

Alternatively, for those wishing to give the gift of knowledge this February 14th, Lover’s Learnings (from €150, check www.killruddery.com for full details) will allow that special someone to take part in workshops from the Killruddery Botanical Series and Killruddery Cut Flowers – a great choice for anyone wishing to expand their floristry knowledge in the beautiful surroundings of Killruddery Estate.

All of the above gifts and hampers are available to purchase now The Farm Shop at Killruddery, or online at www.store.killruddery.com, while stocks last. For more information on the gifts available this Valentine’s Day and more, visit www.killruddery.com.