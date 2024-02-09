Delight your partner this Valentine’s Day with these gorgeous gifts

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, meaning that it's time to shower your significant other with the adoration they deserve. Although the ‘day of love’ is not just about gifts, it can be lovely to treat your partner to something that you know they’ll be delighted with.

So, ahead of February 14, we have devised a comprehensive list of incredible gift ideas that would make the perfect present for Valentine’s Day this year. From a romantic trip away and spectacular beauty sets, to cute dinner dates and luxurious skincare, you will be able to find the ideal present in this gift guide to share the love.

Whether you’re looking to surprise your significant other, your best friend for ‘Galentine’s Day’, or even yourself as a self-love treat, you’re all set for Valentine’s Day with these incredible ideas:

Q+A skincare and body care has got you sorted for V-Day! Get your skin flawless with this Exfoliator Body Scrub (RRP €9.00/£7.50). Its blend of AHAs and gentle physical exfoliants improve skin texture and promote smooth and supple skin. Formulated in a creamy base of gentle jojoba oil, this body scrub leaves skin moisturised, radiant and rejuvenated. Available to purchase from McCauley’s, McCabes, Chemist Warehouse, CH Tralee and independent pharmacies, or online at Cloud10Beauty.com .

Clarins introduces two remarkable skincare products perfect for Valentine's Day gifting: the Multi-Active Day Cream SPF15 Line Smoothing 30+ and the Multi-Active Night Cream Line Smoothing Dry Skin 30+. Designed to meet skin needs day and night, these creams offer comprehensive care. The Day Cream boasts the Skin Charger Complex, enriched with Niacinamide and Sea Holly extract, addressing initial signs of ageing, fortifying the skin's barrier, and enhancing radiance. Teasel and Strawberry tree extracts invigorate and refine texture, with added SPF 15 protection. Meanwhile, the Night Cream, also featuring the Skin Charger Complex, supports skin renewal during sleep, leaving it refreshed, smoother, and glowing. With their luxurious formulations, these creams make perfect Valentine's Day gifts, ideal for pampering your loved one. Available at all good department stores and pharmacies nationwide.

If you want to give your skin a good pampering for February 14, how about using Neostrata Pure Hyaluronic Acid Biocellulose Mask (RRP €12.95). Prep your skin with this intensely moisturising mask for 10-15 minutes before makeup application for more supple, luminous and plumper looking skin. Derived from nourishing coconut water, this biocellulose mask is filled with pure Hyaluronic Acid to replenish and intensely hydrate the skin. Available from pharmacies nationwide and online here.

Nothing says Valentine’s Day like a beautiful bunch of flowers, and this year, Lidl have an incredible selection of rose blooms! No matter what your budget is, the supermarket giant has catered for all romantic occasions, with offers such as a Single Rose (RRP €1.99), a timeless bouquet of Large Headed Roses (RRP €9.99), a beautifully arranged Rose & Lily Bouquet (RRP €16.99), the adorable All of Me Bouquet with a little teddy bear (RRP €22.99) or the Exclusive Rose Bouquet (RRP €29.99). Not only are they a lovely gift, but they will brighten up your home, too! Available in Lidl stores nationwide.

You deserve big lashes for Valentine's Day, and Lash Star Beauty Supreme Curler 24k gold-plated Eyelash Curler (RRP €25.00) will help you to achieve your curliest ones yet! The curler's curved silicone pad is uniquely shaped for maximum stability and safety, ensuring a pinch-free squeeze. The patented hinge helps you apply the perfect amount of pressure to create the ideal curl, while the frame and ergonomic handles are meticulously crafted to give you complete control. Available at ZoloBeauty.com and Cloud10Beauty.com

Paired with the curlers, Lash Star Beauty Full Control Lash Sculpting Mascara (RRP €33.95) will then build on your wispy lashes to give you the best statement eyes! This mascara creates buildable volume and curl extension for luscious, perfectly sculpted lashes. The custom engineered, dual-ended brush defines and separates as well as adding buildable volume and length to each and every lash. Brush 1 finds all that lash real estate you never knew you had and Brush 2 volumises it for serious lash drama. Find Lash Star Beauty's range online at ZoloBeauty.com and Cloud10Beauty.com.

To keep your hair in place throughout the Valentine's festivities, Silvikrin by Wella Hairspray (RRP €6.85) will give you the perfect ‘90s supermodel blow out! Choose the flexible Natural-Hold formula to style your hair. It's easy to brush out and allows you to manipulate and play with your style. It provides a long lasting hold while still looking natural. For extra volume, spray into the roots with your head upside down. Finish with Firm-Hold Hairspray with Frizz-Control Complex for the finishing touch, to lock your style in place. Available from Dunnes Stores, Super Valu and pharmacies nationwide, or online at SuperValu.

The Chasing Sunsets Bundle by KASH Beauty, priced at €23.95, offers the perfect Valentine's Day gift. Featuring the new Sunset Lover Skin Glaze Blusher and the new Bliss Lip Liner, this peachy duo is sure to elevate any makeup routine. With its radiant hues and effortless charm, this bundle promises to set hearts aflutter on Valentine's Day. Thoughtfully curated and stylishly presented, the Chasing Sunsets Bundle embodies the spirit of romance and beauty. It's an ideal gift choice for those seeking to delight their loved ones with a touch of glamour and affection on Valentine's Day. Available to purchase here.

Immerse in romance with Starry Nights & Romantic Delights at the acclaimed four-star Killashee Hotel in Kildare, perfect for Valentine's. Priced from €260 for two sharing until the end of February, the package includes gourmet dining, spa indulgence, and exploration of the expansive 55-acre estate. Enjoy a romantic afternoon in The Spa’s Hydrotherapy suite, followed by a stroll through woodland walks and gardens. Relax with cocktails in the Larkspur Suite before a three-course dinner at The Pippin Tree restaurant, featuring locally sourced ingredients. Retreat to a deluxe room with amenities like a Dyson hairdryer and Elemis toiletries. Wake up to an award-winning breakfast and explore nearby attractions such as the National Stud and Kildare Village. This Valentine's, create unforgettable memories at Killashee Hotel. For further information visit www.killasheehotel.com

SEABODY’s products use Ireland’s ocean algae to its full potential through biotechnology. Its key ingredient Maraderm™, a super-concentrate bioactive, promises to give you youthful skin. In terms of SEABODY’s range, the Glycan Enrich Moisturiser (RRP €72.00/50ml or €42.00/25ml) boosts firmness by 93% in just four weeks. The Hydrogel Mask Cleanser (RRP €44.00/100ml) combines botanicals for radiant skin. The Overnight Elixir Serum (RRP €77.00/30ml) works magic on your skin as you drift off, while the Aquasurge Day Serum (RRP €55.00/30ml) hydrates and brightens through your busy days. The Luminous Prime SPF (RRP €59.00/50ml) shields and illuminates from the sun, and the Pentabrite Eye Serum (RRP €86.00/15ml) aims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles. If your partner is passionate about skincare, SEABODY’s range would be the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day! Available to purchase here.

Cork based brand La Bougie have the most divine candle range to treat your partner to this Valentine’s Day! For February 14, the brand is highlighting three particular candles that will help to keep your romantic flame burning. Mission Fig is sparked with notes of parched earth, fig leaves and blond wood, to give your home a cosy atmosphere. Meanwhile, the notes in the Salted Lime & Ambergris candle will bring a delicious, citrusy scent. Lastly, if your partner is a chocolate lover, they will adore the Chocolat candle with its notes of cocoa, jasmine and amber. All three candles are priced at €30 and are available to buy here.

KEVIN.MURPHY products feature high performance, environmentally friendly formulas powered by science using high quality, naturally-derived ingredients. Offering a fashion-focused range of professional haircare, styling, and hair colour products inspired from the world of session styling, KEVIN.MURPHY is committed to sharing cutting-edge style via modern technology—straight from the runway to the salon floor. Available to purchase here.

The Mayraki Weightless Essential Oil Nutritive Treatment comprises of a sophisticated haircare formula that merges cutting-edge hair science with the harmonious fusion of natural elements. Enriched with organic floral and botanical oils, the essential oil treatment, bolstered by a Multi-Peptide Complex, fortifies hair cuticles, reinvigorating dry, lacklustre locks. Through the inclusion of hydrolysed wheat protein and arginine, it not only revitalises but also deeply hydrates, leaving hair lustrous and rejuvenated. This concoction of scientific innovation and botanical richness renders it a brilliant Valentine's Day gift choice. Its transformative properties promise to pamper and nourish the hair, embodying care and affection in every application. Give the gift of revitalised, radiant hair this Valentine's Day, encapsulating love and luxury in a bottle. Available to purchase here.

Hot Tools is an established iconic, professional, hair styling tool brand from the USA, which celebrates over 25 years of creating bold, beautiful hairstyles. The multi award-winning styling tools have been developed expressly for professional stylists to help them design, create and maintain styles everywhere high-performance hair tools are needed, delivering peak results in salons, at fashion runways and at photographic studios to name just a few! Their entire range of products is available to buy here.

ELEVEN Australia is the fresh approach to hair and body care, a brand that embodies the Australian lifestyle and comprises simple yet effective hair products. A lifestyle brand for the young and young at heart with a fresh approach to hair and body care. A multi award-winning range spanning 40 professional products, that do exactly what they say they’ll do. Available to buy here.

If you’re looking for a special gift for your special someone, perfume is always a romantic idea. This Valentine’s Day, Lancôme is celebrating their new La Nuit Trésor Le Parfum (RRP from €82), which is guaranteed to make your S.O. feel like a jewel. With notes of blackcurrant, rose damascena, heliotrope, cocoa extract and vanilla, this gorgeous scent is perfectly seductive for this time of year. Plus, the diamond-shaped bottle is to die for! Available to purchase from Brown Thomas, Boots, independent pharmacies nationwide, and at www.lancome.ie.

For a Valentine's evening focused on self-care, a luxurious treat awaits. Picture yourself with a glass of wine, immersed in a warm bath, engrossed in a good book, while indulging in Eminence.ie's Chocolate Mousse Hydration Masque. This exquisite mask, an investment in skin health, lavishes moisture and radiance upon your skin as you unwind. Eminence.ie's organic phytoceutical products, like this masque, offer gentle yet potent skincare solutions suitable for daily use. Enriched with antioxidant-rich cocoa, macadamia, almond, and jojoba oils, it combats visible signs of ageing and replenishes moisture lost to winter cold and central heating. Results include reduced wrinkles, firmer skin, and a revitalised complexion with Eminence's commitment to innovation and quality ingredients. RRP €68. Available to purchase here.

Whether you’re planning to spoil your partner or celebrate Galentine's Day with friends, gifting the Lovebug Bundle from KASH Beauty is guaranteed to win hearts. Priced at €23.95, this bundle arrives in the iconic black and gold KASH Beauty packaging, instantly winning brownie points from recipients. The Lovebug Bundle includes the new raspberry pink Lovebug Skin Glaze and the new romantic mauve Devotion Lip Liner, promising to evoke a blush of excitement effortlessly. With these exquisite shades, you can effortlessly create a look that leaves others feeling fluttery. Ideal for Valentine's Day, this bundle embodies thoughtfulness and style, making it the perfect gift for anyone looking to spread love and joy on this special occasion. Available to buy here.

Dr. Hauschka's Rose Day Cream, (RRP €34.95), is an exquisite Valentine's Day gift choice. A timeless classic and favoured by celebrities, this iconic product traces its roots back to the inception of Dr. Hauschka's WALA natural skincare company in 1967. Capturing the essence of the rose, it offers nourishment and protection for normal, dry, and sensitive skin types. Particularly suitable for individuals prone to redness and irritation, its luxurious formula harmonises oil and moisture levels, promoting skin comfort, equilibrium, and luminosity. Enriched with precious extracts of rose petal and wild rose hip, alongside soothing marshmallow and St. John's wort, this cream deeply hydrates, strengthens, and nurtures the skin. Gifted from the heart, it embodies care and devotion, making it an ideal Valentine's Day gesture. Available from all Dr. Hauschka stockists nationwide.

Gift your loved one with Mayraki's Lash & Brow Restoration Growth Solution this Valentine's Day. Crafted by a collective of herbalists and hair experts, this drug-free formula utilises the potency of peptides and botanical extracts. The natural topical remedy not only augments the length and density of lashes and brows but also guards against premature shedding. Enriched with essential nutrients, it nurtures lash vitality and fortifies follicles, fostering comprehensive hair well-being. This thoughtful gift encapsulates care and affection, offering a solution that enhances natural beauty. Show your love with Mayraki's Lash & Brow Restoration Growth Solution, a testament to the enduring beauty of your relationship. Available to purchase here.

The L’Occitane Cherry Blossom Gift Set, priced at €83, encapsulates the delicate allure of Cherry Blossom in a soft floral fragrance evoking the freshness of Spring and the poetic charm of their blooms. This sophisticated ensemble comprises a 75ml Cherry Blossom Eau de Toilette, 250ml Cherry Blossom Shower Gel, and 30ml Cherry Blossom Hand Cream, elegantly presented in a signature L'OCCITANE gift box. Treat your loved one to this exquisite gift, a token of affection that embodies elegance and refinement. Available at L’Occitane stores nationwide, this gift set is a sublime choice for Valentine's Day.

The Lodge at Ashford Castle has unveiled their enticing Valentine’s Day offer for 2024. Priced at €470 per couple, enjoy a romantic overnight stay in the west of Ireland, inclusive of a five-course dinner at Wilde’s restaurant, featuring Valentine’s Day extras like a bottle of Lanson Champagne and a signature red velvet cake. The renowned red velvet cake at Ashford Castle pays homage to the founders' love story. Included is a sumptuous full Irish breakfast, and guests can explore the 350-acre estate and its newly opened Éalú fitness centre with a 15-metre pool and more. Additionally, indulge in spa treatments at the award-winning Spa at Ashford Castle. Guests can also make full use of the tennis courts and golf course, which are complementary. Dog lovers can enjoy a walk around the magnificent grounds of the Ashford Castle estate with the estate’s pooches. The heritage walks, nature walks and kitchen garden walks are also complimentary to guests. Offer available from 15th to 18th February 2024. For bookings, visit here, or contact by phone or email.

Indulge in a skincare romance like never before this February! Crafted for those whose partners have been dipping into their skincare stash, this product offers a delightful solution. The CRYO RUBBER™ SO COOL DUO, featuring two innovative skin-cooling rubber masks – ideal for couples or a Galentine’s night in! The Cryo Rubber™ with Moisturising Hyaluronic Acid provides intense hydration for dry skin. Dr.Jart+ combines a potent Hyaluronic Acid ampoule with a cooling, moisture-locking mask to boost serum absorption, resulting in radiant, soft, and hydrated skin. For stressed and sensitised skin, the Cryo Rubber™ with Soothing Allantoin offers intense calming. Dr.Jart+ combines an Allantoin Complex Ampoule with a cooling rubber mask to calm and soothe, leaving skin balanced and healthy-looking. This duo is a perfect Valentine's Day gift, offering a luxurious experience that nurtures skin and enhances bonding moments.

February is all about cosy nights in, and so what better gift to give on Valentine’s Day than some beautiful nightwear? Sinead Keary has released some stunning sleepwear ahead of the most romantic day of the year. For example, we’re currently obsessing over this Bamboo Sleepwear set (RRP €89). Available in pink, navy and black, this set is made from 100% sustainable Bamboo Jersey and has temperature regulation, keeping you cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter. If you get chilly in the evenings, you could also pop on the ‘The Czara’ Cropped Cardigan (RRP €89). This cardi is luxuriously soft and available in four different colours, ideal for a chilled night in or layered up for a night out. Sinead’s range is available to shop online at https://sineadkeary.com/

If your loved one can’t get enough of new books, then they will go crazy for this Valentine’s gift idea from The Book Resort! By purchasing one of their boxes, you can delight your significant other with a new novel, as well as other adorable treats ranging from a candle, chocolates, a hand cream and more. You can choose the book genre that you would like your partner to receive, or you can choose the ‘surprise me’ option with a mystery. With several box options available, prices start at €37 (including free & tracked delivery). Browse the range online at https://www.thebookresort.ie/collections/valentines-gifts.

Tailored for the discerning jetsetter, this kit caters to varied hair requirements, providing optimal protection and care for maintaining vibrant locks while travelling, irrespective of weather conditions. Whether braving scorching summers or chilly winters, all essentials are neatly packed, guaranteeing effortless elegance wherever one ventures. This curated selection of premium travel-sized hair products streamlines packing, eliminating the need for messy transfers – simply grab and go. As a Valentine's Day gift, it embodies thoughtfulness and practicality, offering a solution that enhances convenience and style for the recipient's adventures. Give the gift of hassle-free hair care with this meticulously designed kit, a token of love tailored for the modern explorer. Purchase here.

There's nothing more fitting for date night than a perfect red lip! Sarah Keary BYSK Lipstick in shade 'Moulin Rouge' (RRP €18.50) is the ultimate irresistible and seductive red. Whether you’re applying it on for a romantic date night or heading out for a Galentine’s meal with the girls, you can’t deny that you will most definitely make a statement in this magic satin blue-toned red lipstick this February 14th! For pout perfection, pair Moulin Rouge lipstick with a lipliner like BYSK 'I'm On Fire' (RRP €14.50). This unique extruded lip-liner contains rich emollients and waxes, bringing a balance of precision and colour release to draw on the perfect Cupid's bow this Valentines Day! Both products from Sarah Keary are available to purchase online at https://sarahkeary.ie/.

The Whistler P.X. I Love You forms part of the acclaimed Whistler range of Irish whiskey, hailing from the esteemed Boann distillery nestled in Meath. Crafted from 100% malted barley, this single malt Irish whiskey undergoes a meticulous aging process, commencing in ex-bourbon barrels, which bestow upon it a nuanced and opulent flavour profile. Its unique character and moniker are derived from the Spanish Pedro Ximenez (PX) sherry casks, where it matures for nine months, imparting a distinctive depth. Priced at €59.50 for a 70cl bottle, P.X. I Love You has a swift delivery within 2-3 days. This exquisite whiskey makes for a splendid Valentine's Day gift, embodying sophistication and discerning taste. Available for online purchase on boanndistillery.ie.

Act + Acre is the world’s first Cold Processed hair wellness brand that focuses on your scalp. Originally from Ireland, Helen and her husband Colm created and patented the Cold Processed technique to create their plant-based products. Be sure to check out the Award Winning Scalp Serum Treatment, Stem Cell Serum, available to purchase now from https://actandacre.com/.

Prepare to enchant your beloved this Valentine’s Day with an exquisite fragrance that embodies luxury and allure. Lisa & Co's "White for Her" and "Black for Him" fragrances offer a sensory journey in two captivating scents, housed in packaging of unparalleled elegance. "White for Her" is a sophisticated oriental vanilla fragrance, celebrating femininity with notes of amber, bergamot, pink pepper, musk, jasmine, plum, leather, patchouli, and vanilla. It exudes magic, warmth, and sensuality. Meanwhile, "Black for Him" combines woody, spicy, and amber notes, exuding strength and charisma. With citrus, rosemary, lavender, neroli, sage, galbanum, jasmine, geranium, oakmoss, vetiver, sandalwood, cedar, and amber, it offers a seductive allure. Share the symphony of love with Lisa & Co this Valentine's Day. "White for Her" Eau de Parfum and "Black for Him" Cologne, both 50ml, are €59.95 each, exclusively at lisaslustlist.ie/shop-by-lisa/.

This Valentine’s Day, The Johnstown Estate is offering an incredible range of relaxing minibreak packages for loved-up couples. Starting from €293 for two people, you and your partner can enjoy a stunning break away in this four-star luxury hotel, located in Enfield, Co Meath. As well as beautiful rooms, scrumptious full Irish breakfasts and amazing dinner courses, the estate is also home to a state-of-the-art spa, where you can avail of treatments such as a body massage, a relaxing facial and a mud treatment. Vouchers for The Johnstown Estate (starting from €100) can also be purchased online and delivered via email with your own personalised message, making for a great last-minute gift. To make any enquiries, call 046 954 0000 or email reservations@thejohnstownestate.com.

Approaching the most enchanting day of the year, ALDI is ready to assist in celebrating love with exquisite floral arrangements available in-store from February 10th. Demonstrating affection need not break the bank, ALDI offers blooms to suit every budget. What finer gesture for budding romance than a splendid floral ensemble from ALDI? Express adoration with a dozen Valentine's Day Tulips for €3.99 or opt for a dozen Red Roses – the timeless emblem of love – also €3.99. Create a classic Valentine’s Day with the Valentine’s Single Rose for €1.79 or the Something Special Rose Cone €3.99, in store on February 11th. Available to purchase from February 12th, elevate the occasion with a Gorgeous Gift (€19.99), a classic mix with gypsophila and fresh foliage, or a From the Heart gift (€19.99), with a delicate display of white roses. ALDI emerges as the ultimate Valentine's Day destination, offering gifts guaranteed to captivate hearts. Available from ALDI stores nationwide.

Experience the art and science of pure flower and plant essences with Aveda. The brand’s energising products are transforming the hair care and skin care landscape with powerful essential oils and are formulated to minimize impact on the environment. Learn more about our favourite products like Botanical Repair and Nutriplenish, available to purchase online at https://www.avedastore.ie/.

Delve into pure luxury this Valentine's Day with Sanctuary Spa's Lost in the Moment Gift Set, (was €24.99, now €12). Encased in a heart-shaped box, this collection boasts lavish skincare and body delights, ideal for pampering. Featuring the Signature Natural Oils Salt Scrub, Signature Collection Body Butter, Signature Collection Bath Float, Signature Collection Hand Cream, and Signature Collection Heel Balm, each item offers moments of indulgence, leaving the recipient craving for more. What elevates this gift is Sanctuary Spa's commitment to cruelty-free, mineral oil-free, and vegan-friendly formulations, suitable for all skin types. This set embodies care, thoughtfulness, and luxury, making it a delightful choice for Valentine's Day. Available at Boots Stores nationwide.

For those seeking the perfect expression of love this Valentine's Day, Max Benjamin presents enchanting gift sets featuring their exquisite candles and diffusers. Carefully curated to evoke romance and warmth, these sets embody the essence of thoughtful gifting. Available in three core scents, French Linen Water, White Pomegranate, and Lemongrass & Ginger. Max Benjamin's dedication to creating memorable sensory experiences ensures that each gift set becomes a cherished token of affection. With a refreshed approach, Max Benjamin, the cherished family-owned candle-making studio nestled in the Wicklow Mountains, has had their signature candles enhanced with an extended burn time of 50 hours (€28). New three-wick candles, come in a generous 560g size with a burn time of 70 hours, retailing at €40. The diffuser range comes in a 150ml size (€35) and lasts from 3 to 4 months. Car fragrances (€10), scented cards (€5), and diffuser refills (€20), remain an integral part of the collection, now available in all ten signature scents. For more information visit maxbenjamin.com

If you’re looking to embark on a romantic minibreak, then why not choose the four-star Redcastle Hotel? Situated on the Inishowen coast in Co. Donegal, you will have the perfect views to treat yourself to their new Luxury VOYA Spa package. Not only can you enjoy the hotel’s stunning rooms and culinary delights, but you can also indulge in a 30 minute spa treatment of your choice, ranging in everything from a Cara Express Facial to an Indian Head Massage. Afterwards, you can make full use of the hotel’s gym, swimming pool sauna and steam room for the ultimate relaxation experience. Prices start at €333 for a 1 night stay for 2 people, available to book here.

Having clinched the prestigious title of ‘Best London Dry Gin’ in Ireland at the recent World Gin awards, Silks Irish Gin stands as a testament to exquisite craftsmanship. Distilled meticulously in Boann’s bespoke 500-litre copper pot still, this spirit boasts a delicate fusion of fresh and floral notes. Its botanical blend features apple blossom from the family orchards, honey from their bees, and elderflower and hawthorn blossom sourced from local hedgerows. Infused with Boann’s own pure well water, it bears a distinctly Irish flavour profile, delivering a refreshing, luminous, and impeccably balanced gin experience. Available for €42.95 per 70cl bottle or as a gift pack for €49.95, inclusive of two branded Silks Gin glasses and a jigger, it’s an ideal Valentine's Day treat. For a thoughtful token of love and appreciation, order on boanndistillery.ie for both domestic and international delivery.

This Valentine’s Day, express affection with Lindt LINDOR, crafted by the Lindt Master Chocolatier for a gift of pure indulgence. Why not give a Lindt LINDOR Heart-Shaped Box for €11.00, encapsulating romance in every bite. Lindt, masters of chocolate since 1845, infuse their classic milk chocolate truffles with a dash of love, housed within an ornate heart-shaped box. Each truffle, individually wrapped, promises a rich and velvety taste that melts into hearts. With a diverse range of flavours including Milk, White, Dark, Hazelnut, and the delectable Strawberries & Cream, Lindt LINDOR ensures every moment is blissful. Whether shared with a partner, friends, or savoured solo, this irresistible chocolate selection promises pure delight with every bite. Unwrap Lindt LINDOR and succumb to its enchanting smoothness, whisking you away on a journey of sweet serenity.

Introducing LUNA Professional Haircare; affordable luxury for your locks. With added Plex Technology in every product, the beloved range as you know it has evolved (on the inside and out). The weightless Volume Shampoo & Conditioner will give body to flat & lifeless hair this Valentine’s Day, while adding shine and reducing static – leaving hair looking and feeling its finest. Launching 13th February.

For Valentine's Day, consider gifting a premium Alpaca wool jumper as a sustainable and luxurious choice. Crafted from the finest 100% premium Alpaca wool, CAYO jumpers offer unparalleled softness and quality. Each garment is meticulously crafted with the highest standards of craftsmanship and ethical practices. Featuring a relaxed round neck, long fitted cuffs, and a split hem, this beautiful Andean Cream and Ink Blue stripe sweater exudes timeless elegance. With a subtle coloured strip on the cuff, it pairs effortlessly with jeans, trousers, skirts, or over your favourite dress. Breathable and versatile, these jumpers are perfect for a summer evening or to stay cosy on chilly winter days, making them a thoughtful and enduring Valentine's Day gift. Available to buy here.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic French fabric "pied-de-poule," Lancôme unveils a new luxurious Valentine's Day design. Their leading makeup pillar, revered for its dramatic wear and comfortable matte finish infused with signature lip care ingredients, introduces a new shade, a stunning brown nude (277), alongside two iconic shades: 196, a timeless trendy red, and 221, a milky brown pink. Adorned with velvety hearts, these lipsticks embody romance. Lancôme pairs this exclusive luxury velvet fabric finish, embellished with countless hearts, with a graphic romantic bullet. Its textured velvet surface mirrors the powdery matte finish of the lipstick, while the petal-shaped bullet effortlessly hugs lip contours for easy application. L'Absolu Rouge, created in 1990, is a timeless symbol of Lancôme's vision of femininity, boasting Lancôme's proprietary Grand Rose Extracts™ and jojoba oil for a sumptuous texture and impeccable finish. This Valentine's Day, gift the timeless elegance and luxurious comfort of Lancôme's L'Absolu Rouge.These limited edition designs are available from February at Brown Thomas Dublin, Limerick, Cork and Galway and online at www.brownthomas.com and www.lancome.ie.

For Valentine's Day, Incredible Socks offers adult socks and gift bundles. This Irish brand revolutionises socks with style, sustainability, and social impact. Their premium bamboo socks support charity partners Bombay Teen Challenge, Jigsaw, and Focus Ireland with each sale. Manufactured using bamboo, a sustainable, comfortable, and breathable material, these socks are not only soft and cosy but also durable and eco-friendly. With vibrant designs and patterns, Incredible Socks stand out while prioritising sustainability and charity support. Their commitment to quality extends to their production methods and materials, ensuring customers receive the best. Available in various sizes: Kids (1-3 and 3-6), Babies (0-12 months), Medium size: US 4.5-7.5 / EUR 36-40 / UK 4-7, and Large size: US 8-12 / EUR 41-46 / UK 7.5-11.5. They’re priced at €9.95 for adults and €7.95 for kids, with gift bundles at €19.90. These socks make a thoughtful Valentine's Day gift, offering comfort, style, and positive impact. Available to buy here.

K18 is a biotech-powered brand creating radically simple, effective, and fast-working haircare, with a community of PRO and at-home users in 100+ countries, 20+billion TikTok views, and 25+ prestigious awards, they’re unlocking new hair possibilities through an innovative, biology-first approach. K18 has discovered one unique sequence (a bioactive peptide) that brings damaged hair back to its original, youthful state! Available to buy here.

YSL Beauty's Black Opium Eau De Parfum Over Red is a mesmerising fragrance that epitomises sensuality and opulence, making it an ideal gift for any occasion, particularly Valentine's Day. The fragrance commences with a burst of vibrant red cherry accord, exuding a luscious, almond-like aroma that beckons irresistibly. As the scent unfolds, notes of sophisticated orange blossom absolute and decadent espresso emerge, accentuated by the exclusive Jasmine Ourika Accord® sourced from YSL Beauty's Ourika Community Gardens. To temper the richness, a velvety vanilla infusion from Madagascar imparts a soft, comforting essence to the coffee notes. This fragrance exemplifies YSL Beauty's dedication to excellence, incorporating sustainably sourced ingredients like vanilla bourbon infusion and Ladongi patchouli heart. It embodies sophistication and allure that will enchant your Valentine. Available from all good department stores and select pharmacies nationwide.

For those who revel in experimenting with seductive makeup on Valentine's Day, NOTE Cosmetics presents the ideal gift. From planning a romantic dinner to selecting the perfect fragrance, you carefully plan every detail. Now, the finishing touch: choosing the ideal makeup for February 14th. Fortunately, NOTE Cosmetics simplifies the process with their range of products. Whether you desire a Valentine's Day-inspired smokey eye or it’s a natural glow you’re after, NOTE Cosmetics delivers. Their LOVE at First Sight Eyeshadow Palette, priced at €18.95/£17.95, offers a stunning array of matte, satin, and metallic shades, making it effortless to achieve a captivating eye look. With long-lasting colour pigment and the added benefit of vitamin E for skin protection, this palette ensures a flawless finish every time

The Pink Chinoiserie two-wick wax-filled candle presents an ideal Valentine's Day gift option this year. Adorned with an eye-catching floral design, the scented candle exudes elegance with its refined gold foiling accents. February, synonymous with love, serves as a poignant reminder to cherish not only one's relationships but also the sanctuary of home. This exquisite candle not only adds a touch of romance but also elevates the ambiance, with its bold and feminine pink hues, making it a delightful Valentine's Day present that celebrates both love and the comforts of home. Available to buy from Woodie's or here.

Living Proof is Science in Action, at the forefront of scientific discovery, inventing and iterating on the latest innovations in hair care. 120 global patents, 450+ formulas, 44 products, 200+ awards, and 16 years later, they continue to put research at the forefront of their formulations. Living Proof has evolved its innovation and formulation philosophy to stay at the tipping point of cutting edge science. Their entire range of products is available to purchase here.

Boots has everything you need to treat your significant other this Valentine’s Day! Amongst the wide range of offers, we’re particularly impressed with The Beauty Bunch gift set from Soap & Glory (RRP €60, on offer for €28). This gift set includes six full-size products, including the popular Hand Food hand cream and the delicious Clean On Me body wash.

Meanwhile, if you’re after some new makeup and skincare for the new season ahead, No7 Spring Collection (RRP €151.39, now €50) hits every mark. From their High Shine Lip Gloss to their Restore and Renew Day Cream, this 9 piece collection from No7 will make any wearer feel their most glamorous. Customers can shop these ranges in Boots stores nationwide and on www.boots.com.

For those seeking to infuse their homes with a splash of charm and vibrant hues, this Lavender in Woven Pot emerges as the quintessential stylish accent. With Valentine's Day approaching, what better occasion to enhance the ambience of you or a loved one’s home? This delightful addition not only brings a touch of nature indoors but also serves as a timeless reminder of love and renewal as spring approaches. Its lifelike appearance ensures lasting beauty without the need for maintenance, offering a perpetual burst of freshness to any living space. As a Valentine's Day gift, this artificial lavender plant nestled in a lovely woven pot embodies thoughtfulness and enduring elegance, making it a gorgeous choice for those seeking to express affection and appreciation for their loved ones and their home simultaneously. Available to purchase from Woodie's or here.

Deeply, passionately, and fearlessly dedicated to the craft of hair. Bumble and bumble invents products to meet these professionals’ exacting standards that are also easy enough for anyone to use. From the iconic, wave-enhancing Surf Spray to the bestselling, mega-moisturizing Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil range, these well-loved products are used by the pros in salons and by millions of people around the world at home. Available to purchase in stockists nationwide and at https://www.bumbleandbumble.co.uk/.

This stunning art piece crafted by Jo Gough promises to breathe new life into any home. With its vibrant burst of colour and infectious energy, the ‘Home Is Where The Heart Is’ framed print is destined to become a captivating focal point in your interior décor. As Valentine's Day approaches, what better way to express affection and appreciation than by gifting a work of art that resonates with warmth and sentiment? Beyond its aesthetic appeal, this piece embodies the cherished notion of home and the love that binds it together. An ideal Valentine's Day gift, this art piece not only enhances the visual appeal of the recipient's home but also serves as a heartfelt reminder of the love shared within its walls. Available to buy from Woodie's or here.

First Dates star maître d'hôtel Mateo Saina, and Kildare Rose Ashleigh Byrne, unveil Barberstown Castle's Valentine's offering. Couples can enjoy a romantic getaway at Ireland's friendliest hotel, with a special incentive of €1,000 off their wedding package if they propose during their stay. This €1,000 off their wedding package can be used for any Sunday – Thursday in 2024 or 2025. Located in Straffan, Co Kildare, the Valentine’s package includes a stay in luxurious four-poster bedrooms, dinner at the award-winning 'Barton Restaurant', hand-made Irish chocolates, roses, and a bottle of prosecco. Priced from €325, this offer is available from 14th to 17th February inclusive. Embracing Irish leap year traditions, proposals are open to both ladies and gentlemen and Barberstown Castle wants to embrace all couples who avail of their luxurious valentine package. The expert team will be on hand to advise and help you make a plan to ensure a magical proposal. For more information, click here.

James Dyson has unveiled the European release of the Dyson Airstrait™ straightener, a revolutionary hair styling innovation. Offering wet-to-dry straightening without hot plates, this device promises no heat damage. Engineered for multiple hair types, it delivers natural straight styles with body and movement, maintaining hair strength and vitality. The unique design features two arms containing the hair tress, with a high-pressure blade of air directed downwards for simultaneous drying and straightening. This precise airflow aligns hair strands for a smooth finish while protecting hair health. Powered by the Dyson Hyperdymium™ motor, it generates powerful airflow to straighten hair from wet, with intelligent heat control to prevent damage. With two styling modes and temperature control, it caters to individual preferences. Launching in February 2024 at £449.99/ €499.99, it promises a new era in hair styling, making it an ideal Valentine's Day gift for those who value innovation and beauty care. Available from Dyson Demo Stores and www.dyson.ie

In February, Perpetua aims to redefine fitness with a dynamic Rhythm Ride Studio takeover for the entire month. To celebrate the month of love, Perpetua Fitness introduces a fusion of high-energy Rhythm Ride classes, pulsating beats, and a vibrant community atmosphere, setting hearts racing. The leading fitness brand plans to dim the studio lights, create an ambiance, and pump up the music for an unforgettable experience. From 'Single Era' to 'Glow Up', Perpetua offers a journey of love. Expect a makeup masterclass, singles events, guest instructors, and themed sessions. With appearances from special guests, the month promises excitement. Exclusive themed classes run between February 2nd and February 25th at Perpetua’s Windmill Lane and Lennox Street locations. Gift the thrill of fitness this Valentine's Day with Perpetua's Rhythm Ride Studio takeover. Book via the Perpetua timetable or the fitness app using any studio credit.

Dublin Zoo extends a heartfelt invitation for couples to celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend with an unmissable package deal. Available on Saturday, February 17th and Sunday, February 18th, the Love Gone Wild offer includes entry for two, a special guidebook, romantic souvenirs, and a delightful tea or coffee with sweet treats for two at the Meerkat Restaurant. Throughout the weekend, keeper talks themed around love will enchant visitors. After embracing the Valentine’s spirit, couples can explore the zoo at their leisure, soaking in its magic. Priced at €60 per couple, this package promises a memorable experience. Booking is available online at www.dublinzoo.ie for those eager to indulge in this enchanting Valentine’s Day gift.

Waterford Treasures Medieval Museum offers an enticing Valentine's Day experience with its 'Pottery Painting, Shards and Chardonnay' event, held in what was once the 'Wine Capital of Ireland'. Celebrating Waterford's rich history in the wine trade, the event showcases medieval pottery, including ornate wine jugs, emblematic of luxury commerce in the Middle Ages. Participants in the 2-hour workshop on February 15th at 6 pm will be guided by Museum Curators Donnchadh O Ceallacháin and Clíona Purcell, through the pottery painting process while enjoying wine or non-alcoholic alternatives. Each guest will craft their unique piece to take home, which will be fired in a kiln for preservation. Attendees also have the chance to handle authentic medieval pottery, connecting with history firsthand. This beginner-friendly event promises a memorable Valentine's Day gift, blending creativity, history, and romance. For further details, visit https://www.waterfordtreasures.com/.

Color Wow has a complete line of professional haircare products with a mission to solve every unaddressed issue related to colour-treated hair. Color Wow have earned a reputation for disruptive technologies that shatter categories, set precedents, win awards and live on to become iconic beauty products. Celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton joined forces with Color Wow, launching the Money Masque, a vegan hair mask and Chris’s 1- step-prep for luxe, super healthy hair. Available to buy online at https://colorwowhair.ie.

To spice up your Valentine’s Day, you could always treat your significant other to the gift of pleasure! In honour of February 14, Biird is continuing to be an innovative brand in the world of pleasure, setting a new standard for sex toy design and packaging. Their entire collection is both powerful and discreet, meaning that you can give your partner a coveted present that is sophisticated in pleasure. Customers can choose between the Gii, Anii, Kalii and Namii designs, all of which provide a comfortable and smooth experience. Biird’s entire range is available to browse on their website here.

This Valentine's Day, express your wild love with an extraordinary experience at the Wander Wild Festival in Killarney this March 22-24th. A celebration of love and adventure, this unique festival in the UNESCO Killarney National Park offers the perfect opportunity to explore and connect with your partner. From guided hikes to outdoor workshops and adrenaline-pumping activities, Wander Wild Festival provides an ideal setting for couples to embark on a romantic journey together. Climb Carrauntoohil, Ireland's highest mountain, or enjoy a refreshing hike and wild swim in the hidden Horses Glen. Paddleboard or kayak on the Lakes of Killarney, and stargaze on a Dark Sky Night Hike. Indulge in a Night Walk led by a Park Ranger, or try rock climbing and Wim Hof Method workshops, among many other activities. Tickets for individual activities are available, allowing you to create the ultimate Valentine's package. Most events are ticketed, with some free activities, so booking early on wanderwildfestival.com is recommended to avoid disappointment.

Indulge in a culinary extravaganza this Valentine's Day with Francis St., the new premium Irish meat brand, available in selected Tesco stores nationwide for a limited time. Whether crafting a sizzling chateaubriand to impress a loved one or seeking a showstopper cote de boeuf to share with friends and family, selecting the finest ingredients is paramount for a truly indulgent experience. The Francis St. range offers hand-selected, dry-aged, and matured premium cuts of Irish meat, delivering restaurant-quality dining in the comfort of home. Elevate a romantic evening with succulent rib-eye (from €29.99), lean striploin (from €29.99), tender chateaubriand (from €29.99), or rich côte de boeuf (from €29.99 ). Partnered with renowned chef patron Grainne O'Keefe, the Francis St. range promises to elevate appreciation for Irish meat through expertly crafted cook-along videos that you can access by scanning the QR code on pack. Available in selected Tesco stores nationwide for a limited time only from 8th February.

Did you find love in Dublin’s 37 Dawson Street? If so, they want to hear from you! The beloved late night bar has launched their campaign #37kisses, to try to find couples who first found love in the venue since its opening in 2012. Whether you recently started dating or have been married for years, you and your partner can come along to 37 on the night of February 14, where you will be treated to an evening hosted by Moët & Chandon champagne. To reserve your spot for this romance-filled celebration, email your love story to wefoundlove@37dawsonstreet.ie.

If you want to treat you and your partner to an experience rather than a gift, how about a spectacular meal out? The g Hotel, a luxurious, five-star hotel in Co. Galway, has launched their plans for Valentine's Day, making it the perfect destination for a romantic occasion. In particular, the hotel has created an incredible dinner offer that will make your Valentine’s evening unforgettable. From February 14 to February 18, the g Hotel is offering a tasting menu named Valentines Voyage, hosted in their lavish Geo restaurant. You and your partner’s dining experience will begin with a tempting amuse-bouche, and will then be followed by five scrumptious courses. Prices begin at €80 per person, and customers also have the option to upgrade to a glass of champagne each for an extra €20 per person. Reservations can be made by emailing eat@theghotel.ie, or by calling 091 865200.

The Purty Kitchen have curated a five-course menu that will be served with specially curated Veuve Clicquot champagne. This menu embodies a delicate fusion of seasonal ingredients and flavours designed to ignite romance. Upon arrival, guests are greeted with a Veuve Clicquot champagne cocktail, setting the tone for an evening of indulgence. The menu features a selection of crafted Veuve Clicquot champagnes, including Brut Yellow Label, Brut Vintage, and a sparkling rosé. Priced at €95 per person, the Valentine’s Champagne Supper menu offers a five-course meal accompanied by a champagne cocktail and three glasses of specially curated champagnes. The Purty Kitchen’s à la carte menu will also be available on Valentine's night. Located on Old Dunleary Road in Dun Laoghaire, The Purty Kitchen provides the perfect setting for a romantic Valentine's celebration. Reservations via purtykitchen.com are advised to be made early as spaces are limited for the evening of Wednesday, February 14th.

This Valentine’s Day, the luxurious five-star InterContinental Dublin is celebrating some of the most famous love stories of all time! From February 12-18, the hotel’s brand-new Love Story Afternoon Tea will be honouring a few of our beloved couples, from Romeo and Juliet to Sandy and Danny from Grease. Pastry Chef Orna Larkin has created a decadent array of delicious treats, including a Raspberry and Honey Cheesecake, a Chocolate and Blood Orange Entremets, and a Pear Sponge with Vanilla Whipped Ganache. Alongside these delights, you can also enjoy the traditional finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones and pastries, and your choice of teas and coffees. Prices start at €62 per person. Booking is essential, and you can make your reservation now by calling 01 665 4000 or emailing reservations@icdublin.com.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, Kinara Group, Dublin’s renowned restaurant collective offering Pakistani and Eastern cuisine, provides the perfect venue for couples to celebrate love. With locations in Clontarf, Ranelagh, and Malahide, diners across the city can enjoy a romantic evening close to home. On Valentine's Day, the beloved Early Bird Menu is available from 4-7 pm at all three venues for €29.50 per couple, offering starters, main courses with pilau rice, and plain naan. Indulge in Aloo Pakora and Prawn Khara Masala from the A La Carte Menu, ensuring everyone's favourites are on offer. Toast to love with bespoke cocktails crafted by acclaimed bartenders Andrei and Simon, available at Kinara Kitchen Ranelagh and Kinara Clontarf. Secure a reservation via www.kinararestaurants.ie or by phone for an unforgettable Valentine's dining experience.

The Hardiman Galway has put a romantic spin on afternoon tea this February! This year, the hotel has launched ‘His & Hers’ afternoon tea in its Parlour Lounge and Oyster bar. For the gentlemen in your life, they can dine out with delights such as gourmet mini burgers and sausage rolls, ploughman sandwiches, delicious savoury smoked cheese & mustard scones & more delicious treats. Meanwhile, the ladies can sit back and relax with pink gin choux puff, Baileys Torte and an array of delicious sandwiches and desserts. With fresh teas and coffees available, ‘His & Hers’ afternoon tea is the perfect activity for this Valentine’s Day. Prices start at €38 per person, reservations are recommended but walk-ins are also welcome. To book please call 091-564041 or email info@thehardiman.ie.

If you’re planning on asking someone out for Valentine’s Day, then Cava Bodega in Co. Galway is the ideal, cosy spot for a first date! In fact, the tapas restaurant is championing date night throughout February with its special Tapas and Cava for Two offer, made up of five tapas and two glasses of rosé cava for €40 per person. Meanwhile, comedian, writer and podcaster turned matchmaker, Mark Mehigan will also be setting up eight individuals on blind dates, taking place on Valentine's Day itself in Cava Bodega. If you’re single and ready to mingle, you can apply through Mark’s Instagram page by sending a direct message with a short bio about yourself. Cava Bodega can be found on Middle Street in Galway, with more information about both events available online at www.cavarestaurant.ie.