Delight the guy in your life with any gift from our Christmas 2023 gift guide for him

This Christmas, delight the guy in your life with a carefully chosen gift, creating a shared moment of joy and connection. Thoughtful gifts convey appreciation, strengthen bonds and reflect the effort put into understanding his preferences. Whether it's a unique gadget, stylish accessory or an experience tailored to his interests, the act of giving becomes a reciprocal source of happiness, making this holiday season truly special for both of you.

Paul Costelloe Living Waxed Jacket at Dunnes Stores – RRP €150

Every man should have a waxed jacket in his wardrobe. This one from Paul Costelloe features an array of internal and external pockets, internal ribbed cuffs and a detachable hood. Ideal outerwear for all kinds of weather. Brought to you by Irish designer Paul Costelloe, exclusively for Dunnes Stores. Buy here.

ClarinsMen Energising Expert Skincare Gift Set – RRP €46

This set contains the three essential men's face care products for healthy skin, even when life gets hectic. A super moisturising and strengthening gel with organic leaf of life extract that re-energises all skin types; an ultra-fresh, revitalising gel specially formulated for fragile skin around the eyes; and a foaming gel to cleanse the face and purify the skin. The perfect morning and evening routine. A sleek blue ClarinsMen pouch holds all these products. Available in all department stores and good pharmacies nationwide or online here.

Barbour Fairisle Beanie Hat – RRP €35

The Barbour Case beanie hat is a warm and cosy accessory for chilly days. Knitted with a Fairisle design and a contrasting ribbed turnup hem, it's finished with a big bobble to the top. Wear it with a sweatshirt and jeans this weekend. Why not match with your Best Friend and check out the Barbour Fairisle Dog Jumper. Buy here.

Vico Baths Current Clock – RRP €65

A Current Clock is a tide clock that shows the status of the tide at a glance, with original artwork of coastal locations from around Ireland displayed on the clock face. Both a handy device to have in your home and a tribute to the beautiful seaside locations we have here in Ireland.

A Current Clock allows sea swimmers and beach lovers to plan their trips to the coast efficiently and is available in ten different designs; Vico Baths, Seapoint, Forty Foot, Sandymount Strand, Portmarnock, Bull Wall, Dunmore East, Salthill/Blackrock, Belmullet and their universal, Ripple design. Each Current Clock can be set to track any tide in Ireland and comes with easy-to-follow instructions on how to set it correctly. Buy here.

Barbour PJ Set from Tector Menswear, Swan Centre, Dublin 6 – RRP €99.95

He will love to cosy up in style with the Doug pyjama set. Presenting short-sleeve T-shirt and trousers as a premium nightwear staple, the top features signature Barbour embroidery while the tartan trousers offer a branded waistband for optimum comfort. Buy from Tector Menswear here or visit the store in Swan Centre, Rathmines, Dublin 6.

Diesel Only The Brave Gift Set – RRP €68

Be brave and gift someone this Diesel Only The Brave gift set this Christmas. Help them to conquer this winter season smelling fresh all day, every day! This set includes An Eau de Toilette 50ml and 75ml shower gel. Diesel giftsets are available from Boots instore and online here.

The Sweater Shop Shawl Neck Aran Sweater – RRP €134.90, currently €72.90

Irish owned and run by the Byrne family since 1986, The Sweater Shop has established itself as a go-to outlet for Irish fashion. Stocking many classic designs such as Aran sweaters, chunky woollen knits, tweed capes, and of course their best-selling 100% Irish wool slippers, The Sweater Shop stocks quality items from mostly Irish suppliers with pocket-friendly prices. There is something for everyone in The Sweater Shop – dads will love the neutral knits, mums will love a wool throw and young ones will love a pair of comfy slippers or a trendy Aran sweater ala Taylor Swift! Buy here.

L’Occitane Eau des Baux Collection – RRP €79 (worth €89.50)

Discover the Eau des Baux collection, fragranced with the blend of wood and incense for a sensual and mysterious effect. Spoil the man in your life with this sensual and mysterious fragrance collection featuring woody spices and opulent incense scents. This tantalising set includes 75ml Eau des Baux Eau de Toilette, 250ml Eau des Baux Shower Gel, 30ml Shea Butter Hand Cream all contained in a signature L’Occitane gift box. Available instore or online here.

Ted Baker Weekend Bag at M&S Liffey Valley Shopping Centre – RRP €189

He can get away in style with this weekend bag by Ted Baker. It's crafted with a faux leather grained finish for a luxe look and embossed with the brand's name. An adjustable webbed strap and top handles make it easy to grab and go. A zip-up top fastening and zip pocket in the lining keep your things secure, while a front slip pouch means he can keep essentials close at hand. Available from M&S Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

The Fall: The Murdoch Dynasty and the End of Fox News by Michael Wolff (Published by the Bridge Street Press, €18.99)

Enter the chaotic world of the Murdochs, once a powerful media and political force in America. Now, their empire is crumbling. In his compelling trilogy on the tumultuous Trump presidency, journalist Michael Wolff delved into the White House's twisted corridors. Now, he takes us behind the scenes of another influential empire. We meet the 92-year-old billionaire, Rupert Murdoch, obsessed with profits and legacy. His contentious children vie for control. Tucker Carlson considers a presidential run, while Sean Hannity aims to return Trump to power. Laura Ingraham fights to thrive in a male-dominated world. As the fallout from the 2020 election rocks the network, the Murdoch heirs prepare for a dramatic conclusion. Available from all good bookshops nationwide.

Dr. K’s Beard Care System – RRP €40

Handmade in Cork, Dr K's Beard Care System is the complete 1-2-3 solution for Beard Care and Grooming. Formulated with all natural ingredients, this simple beard care routine ensures your bristles are healthy and looking their best. The Woodland range is formulated with soothing Cedarwood and Pine Needle Oils. The kit contains Dr K's Beard Soap, Dr K's Beard Tonic and Dr K's Beard Balm. Vegetarian-friendly, SLS, paraben, artificial fragrance and preservative free and never tested on animals. Available from www.cc-creatives.ie.

Gift the thrill of flying a Boeing 737 with UPiLOT – RRP from €199

For a more unusual gift this Christmas, UPiLOT Flight Simulator Centre in Swords, Co. Dublin offers anyone the opportunity to experience the thrill and excitement of what it feels like to be an airline pilot as they take the controls of a Boeing 737 flight simulator.

No experience is necessary to take the Captain's seat alongside the flight instructor in the co-pilot's seat for an unforgettable experience! UPiLOT’s flight experiences range from a 60-minute flight experience starting at €199, to a 240-minute experience priced at €499.

The most popular package is the 90 minute “Adventurer” experience, priced at €249, where you choose from a series of take-offs and landings at your favourite airports; or you can choose to fly a complete flight between two airports following real-life airline procedures! All flight experiences are open dated, so you can pick a time that works for you. For more information visit www.upilot.ie.

The Polly & Andy Rugby Bamboo Sock Stripe Collection – RRP from €7

If he’s a rugby fan, we think these socks make an outstanding gift! These beautiful Bamboo socks are seamless in the toe for extra comfort and are super, super soft too. They are cooling in heat and snug in cold, anti-bacterial and moisture wicking, keeping toes dry especially during sporting activities. AND they come in mini-me sizes too – available from 0-1 years (yes baby!) up to adult size 13. Buy here.

Alpha-U Golf Premium Compression Base Layers "Player’s Pack" – RRP €155, currently €115

The Player’s Pack is a carefully curated bundle that includes a long-sleeved compression base layer top, compression base layer leggings, a beanie hat, and a thermal snood. Together, these products create a winning combination that optimises golfers' performance and comfort on the course.

Compression Base Layer Top: Provides a second-skin fit, optimising circulation and muscle support.

Compression Base Layer Leggings: Offers targeted compression, reducing fatigue and enhancing endurance.

Beanie Hat: Provides exceptional warmth and protection while adding style to your golfing attire.

Thermal Snood: A versatile accessory for changing weather conditions, ensuring comfort and focus during play.

By purchasing the Players Pack as a bundle, golf enthusiasts can enjoy savings of €20.00 off the regular price. Alpha-U Golf also offers free domestic shipping, delivering this exceptional golfing gear right to your doorstep. Buy here.

Clinique For Men Age Repair at M&S Liffey Valley Shopping Centre – RRP €21

A travel-friendly trio of daily de-agers for men. This set of customized formulas delivers a younger, revitalized look anytime, anywhere. Face wash cleanses gently yet thoroughly, while the luxurious cream shave provides a rich buffer against razor drag and nicks. Anti-age moisturizer combats lines, wrinkles and dullness, plus boosts skin’s support structure. Simple solutions for younger-looking skin—perfectly sized to try, to travel. Set includes Clinique for men face wash, Clinique for men cream shave and Clinique for men anti-age moisturizer. Available from M&S Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

Glendalough Double Barrel Irish Whiskey – RRP €37

The single-grain Double Barrel Irish whiskey transcends the ordinary and is a contemporary and intriguing evolution of the classic Irish whiskey experience. Matured in ex-bourbon barrels and sumptuously finished in select Oloroso casks from Montilla, this craft whiskey offers a nuanced yet accessible complexity. Its flavour profile remains light but rich, featuring hints of dark fruits and a smooth blend of butterscotch, maraschino cherries, festive ginger spices, and a touch of almond. Testament to its exceptional flavour, Glendalough Double Barrel Whiskey clinched yet another gold award at the 2023 Irish Whiskey Masters. Double Barrel is available at Dunnes Stores, Tesco, SuperValu, O’Brien’s & Celtic Whiskey Shop, as well as select independent off licenses. This holiday season, Glendalough Double Barrel comes wrapped in an elegantly packaged, premium gift box including a limited-edition Oak Tree print which is available in O’Brien’s & Celtic Whiskey Shop, as well as select independent off licenses nationwide while stocks last.

Valentino Born in Roma Uomo Gift Set – RRP €82

Celebrate Holidays with the perfect luxury gift set featuring the iconic scent of Born in Roma Uomo Eau de Toilette. Born In Roma For Him is an aromatic fragrance based on woody vetiver. A bright, fresh facet of mineral salt and spicy ginger enhances the classic signature of aromatic sage and smoky vetiver.

Valentino has developed this reusable box in an eco-design approach, plastic-free and with 100% cardboard. This premium set contains Born in Roma Uomo Eau de Toilette 50ml and Born in Roma Uomo Eau de Toilette Travel Size 15ml. Available from all good department stores and pharmacies.

Max Benjamin Car Fragrance Gift Sets – RRP €20

This Christmas, the ever popular car fragrance gift set is available in a variety of classic scents and includes one dispenser and four refills. An ever-popular stocking filler or gift for car lovers across Ireland. With gifts for him in mind Max Benjamin has also created a special car fragrance bundle combining two of their most popular masculine scents into one neat gift set. This set includes a Dodici car fragrance dispenser and refill, an Irish Leather & Oud refill and an Irish Leather & Oud scented card.

Wooden Mechanical Ferris Wheel from jiminy.ie – RRP €109.99

If he has ever wanted to own his own Ferris wheel, then this is his chance! Using the precisely pre-cut pieces, it's time to test his engineering skills and build one. It's not just a model, it works! Turn the key to wind-up the rubber band motor. But that's not all…the pattern-adorned stand hides a mini treasure chest! Buy here.

Kiehl’s Men’s Energizing Essentials Gift Set – RRP €53

For the man who values a refreshing and invigorating skincare routine, this gift set is an ideal choice. Kickstart the routine with the Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash, cleansing the face with a lathering formula. Its upward and outward massage motion revitalizes the skin, ensuring a thorough cleanse. Follow up with the Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men, providing a moisturizing boost with clean fingertips. This energizing treatment leaves the face feeling refreshed and hydrated. For an all-over exfoliation, the Ultimate Man Body Scrub Soap is perfect. Gently massaging onto the body, it cleanses the skin, although it's not formulated for facial use. Elevate his grooming routine with this set, offering a comprehensive and rejuvenating experience. Available from Kiehls boutiques or online at www.kiehls.ie.

Human Collective Puffer Jacket – RRP €120

The Puffer is a cosy winter wardrobe staple and the ultimate cool, casual outer layer for the colder months. Available in neutral colourways off-white, navy, and black, The Puffer is made from 100% recycled polyester and features an adjustable lined hood, inside zipped chest pocket, an elasticated bottom hem, and inside grosgrain straps to allow for easy hands-free carrying. Available in sizes S – 2XL. Buy here.

FatFace Ready For The Adventure Rucksack Edit at Boots – RRP €39.50, was €80

Be ready for the ultimate work-to-wilderness adventure. Featuring a limited-edition rucksack, with a soap on a rope, body wash and shampoo in our signature amber, patchouli and sandalwood scent.

This set contains: amber and sandalwood soap, shampoo, body wash, pair of socks, size 7-11 and recycled cotton rucksack. Buy here.

Remington Hair Clipper – RRP €29.99

With this ingenious clipper, he won't need to worry about getting his length blades confused, so he’s guaranteed the perfect length every time. Each guard is colour coded, making it straightforward to select your desired length. In addition to a high-quality hair clipper, the kit also includes 9 colour combs ranging from 0.5 – 2mm. So whatever length he wants to go for, simply select the right colour and off you go. A cleaning brush is also included to ensure that any unwanted hair is removed before the next usage. Available to buy from all good electrical retailers and pharmacies nationwide.

Decathlon Chest Running Light – RRP €36

Are you struggling to think of a gift for someone that is a hiking enthusiast? Well look no further than Decathlon. Light up his path with this powerful running chest light. The light beam perfectly lights up the path ahead of the runner up to 20m. Buy here. For more great gift ideas, pop into one of Decathlon’s stores in Ballymun or Limerick or take a look at www.decathlon.ie for more.

Spotlight Oral Care Boots Star Buy at Boots – RRP was €120, now €55

This gift set comprises full-sized products, featuring a 14-day supply of the award-winning Teeth Whitening Strips, Teeth Whitening Accelerator Gel, a limited edition deluxe-sized Teeth Whitening Pen, our best-selling Diamond PAP Teeth Whitening Powder, and a manual toothbrush. Spotlight Oral Care Teeth Whitening Powder, enriched with active ingredients like PAP, Hydroxyapatite, and Diamond Powder, is scientifically designed to lift stubborn stains, revealing a whiter smile. The Teeth Whitening Strips, safely whiten teeth at home with minimal sensitivity. The Teeth Whitening Accelerator Gel, transforms any toothpaste into an advanced whitening treatment. The Deluxe Teeth Whitening Pen, exclusive to Boots, offers on-the-go whitening, while the eco-friendly manual toothbrush is made from renewable wheat straw bio-plastic. Available in Boots stores or online at Boots.ie.

Chasing Sam Maguire – The All-Ireland Football Championship 1928-1977 by Dermot Reilly & Colm Keys (O’Brien) – RRP Hardback €34.99

A must for GAA fans, Chasing Sam Maguire is an enthralling account of the agony and the ecstasy of the pursuit of Ireland’s biggest sporting prize. It’s almost one hundred years since the Sam Maguire Cup was first awarded to the winner of the All-Ireland Football Championship, the pinnacle of sporting ambition for generations of Gaelic footballers. This new book celebrates all the heartbreak and glory of the first fifty years of its history.

Since it was first presented in 1928, to Kildare, who beat Cavan by a single point, the Sam Maguire has become one of the most treasured pieces of silverware in Irish sport. Dermot Reilly and Colm Keys have created a unique record of the first fifty years of Sam. Thrilling accounts of the run-up to each final and the finals themselves, along with the names and home clubs for every player to have graced the field in those All-Ireland finals. Buy here.

Boann Distillery 1848 Apple Brandy – RRP €45.95

Experience the marriage of two worlds in the form of 1848 Apple Brandy, a unique blend that pays homage to the inaugural flying of the Irish national flag in 1848. This brandy blends the finest elements of France's renowned Calvados Pays D’Auge from Chateau du Breuil in Normandy with Boann's distinctive triple-distilled apple brandy. The result is a harmonious, smooth, and rounded balance with notes of honey, dried fruits, hazelnut, apple, cinnamon, and vanilla. Available here.

Braun Wet & Dry Beard Trimmer Kit from Currys.ie – RRP €29.99

He will get that perfect trim with this Braun kit. It comes with three attachments, and he can choose from 8 length settings to fit his style. And if he decides on a clean shave, there's a Gillette Fusion ProGlide razor included as a part of the set. It's cordless with 40-minute run time, has self-sharpening steel blades to give the precise cut and perfect straight lines. Buy here.

"Black for Him" by Lisa & Co – RRP €59.95

"Black for Him" by Lisa & Co, is a truly distinctive olfactory masterpiece, a symphony of woody, spicy, and amber notes that encapsulates unwavering strength and charisma. It's a fragrance that leaves an indelible mark on the wearer. The journey begins with bright citrus notes and an aromatic ensemble of rosemary, lavender, and neroli. As the scent unfolds on the skin, it reveals the intriguing interplay of peppery sage, musky green galbanum, and the pristine allure of jasmine and geranium. The final dry down is a classic fusion of oakmoss, vetiver, sandalwood, cedar, and a warm amber embrace.

Luxury is not only in the scents themselves but in the meticulously designed packaging that houses them, ready to make a statement under the Christmas tree or as a personal indulgence. Available exclusively from Lisa at here.

Versace Watch – RRP €557 from eBay.ie

Don’t forget about the men in your life. Shower them with this timeless luxury Versace watch to add a touch of class to their everyday style. You can purchase this brand-new watch which come unworn and with tags from eBay.ie here. eBay.ie has a host of other luxury preloved and new items that make great Christmas gifts this holiday season. Buy here.

Bodylite Reflective Beanie – RRP €19.50

Carlow business Bodylite gear specialise in stylish & functional fashion for road safety and wearable tech. This premium dual-layered beanie is both on-trend and functional too as it boasts a reflective outer layer made from their innovative reflective yarn. This yarn catches the light from vehicle headlights, making you more noticeable to drivers, even from a distance. Buy here.

Micil Heritage Poitín – RRP €55

A celebration of the finest Connemara poitín of the past. Made using 100% Irish malted barley and oats, peated using turf from our family land in Inverin. Gold Medal Winner in the Grain Spirit category at the 2022 World Drinks Awards. Exception because it’s produced using 80% barley and 20% oats, both malted and peated. The oats add significant texture, fruit character, and warming spice. It’s warm, sweet and fruity with balanced nutty character and gentle peat smoke throughout. Available at here.

Riley Leather Bracelet – RRP €40

The Collective was set up to offer a base for many incredible jewellery lines, among the endless talent that call Ireland home. Based at 24 Drury Street, Dublin 2 the Collective now houses over 30 independent jewellery lines. The Riley is a stout, sturdy and hardy, braided leather bracelet that bestows steadfast strength and security. Equipped with a branded metal clasp, it furnishes a secure fit comfortably around the wrist. Available instore or online from The Collective Dublin here.

ROKA Canfield B Recycled Nylon Backpack €90

A bestseller for CC Creatives. The roll-top design enables a wide-mouth opening, complete with chunky zip and magnetic holders and so you roll it over to cover the zip or leave it unrolled if you need to fill this bag to the brim. There’s a secret pocket on the outside and more pockets inside for all your tech things. Constructed with weather-resistant recycled nylon. Buy here or shop in store at CC Creatives in Waterford and online at www.cc-creatives.ie.

Tullamore D.E.W. Experience

Whiskey is synonymous with Irish culture so what better gift to give then a day out at what is quickly becoming one of the highest rated distillery experiences in Europe.

The distillery is in the heart of Tullamore D.E.W. county Offaly and offers a day out like none other. Kicking off with a welcome Irish coffee, visitors to the Tullamore distillery will get to meet the infamous Irish wolfhound that has become the symbol of the brand and will have the opportunity to blend their own whiskey.

Tullamore D.E.W. is the original triple blend of Irish Whiskey, by combining three spirits, the blend gives Tullamore D.E.W. three dimensions of flavour to explore: malt Whiskey for the fruit flavour, pot still Whiskey for the spice and grain Whiskey for the sweet.

For those looking for a smaller gift than a full day experience, a bottle of Tullamore D.E.W. is the perfect option and can be savoured during the holiday season or saved for the year ahead.

L’Occitane Karité Corsé Eau de Parfum – RRP €79

This Eau de Parfum is a masculine fragrance with a warm, gourmand and sensual scent. Inspired by the end of an arid day in Africa, where the glowing twilight gives way to a daring evening, Karité Corsé Eau de Parfum is a warm, gourmand and opulant fragrance with sensual personality. Opening with spicy notes of clary cage, cardamom and black Pepper, accompanied by a hint of Bergamot and the fragrance soon gives way to gourmand heart. Warm note of Mediterranean orris mingles with coffee, and warm cocoa for a sensual and pleasant impression. Finally, smoky cacao notes of roasted shea nuts are set over a light, clean woody base of bourbon vetiver and Cedarwood. Available instore or online here.

Give a bicycle with a Concern Christmas gift – from €25

Two wheels can give families a new lease of life and opportunity. For just €25 you can give him the gift of a bicycle that makes it easier and more efficient for families to transport produce to markets to sell. A bike can also improve children’s school attendance and learning, as they can get there quicker and avoid long and exhausting walks under a burning sun. The full range of gifts is available at here.

Polo Blue Eau de Toilette Gift Set – RRP €76

Ralph Lauren fragrances celebrates the joy of Christmas and the spirit of togetherness with holiday gifting sure to delight. ​ Polo Blue captures that cool, fresh, invigorating feeling of open waters, endless blue sky, and bracing ocean breeze with its modern blend of juicy, watery melon, sage and basil verbena.​ This coffret includes: Polo Blue Eau de Toilette 75ml and shower gel 50ml. Available from all good department stores and pharmacies.

Beer Making Kit: Brewdog Punk IPA from Molloys Liquor Stores – RRP €55

In collaboration with BrewDog, the revolutionary Scotland brewery, we've scaled down their celebrated Punk IPA so you can brew it in your home kitchen. Stomping into the room at 5.6% ABV, this golden classic is packed with new world hops, bursts of caramel, tropical fruit notes and a spiky, bitter finish. Buy from Molloys Liquor Stores nationwide or online here.

Cantastic Irish Sampler Gift Set from Molloys Liquor Stores – RRP €23

If making the beer is a step too far for him, this Irish Sampler Gift Set from Molloys contains 6 X 440ml cans. Wicklow Wolf Mammoth WCIPA, 8 Degrees Full Irish Single Malt IPA, O’Haras Nitro Stout, Molloys X Rascals Craic Is 90, Larkins Outlier Classic IPA, Kinnegar Scraggy Bay India Pale Ale. Buy from Molloys Liquor Stores nationwide or online at Molloys.ie.

Nuxe Exclusively Him Set – RRP €35

Pamper the man in your life with this essential skincare set featuring a moisturizing multi-purpose gel, multi-use shower gel, and 24-hour protection deodorant. All products are formulated and produced in France. Available from all good pharmacies nationwide.

Chromecast with Google TV – RRP from €39.99

No more switching between apps to decide what to watch. Your home screen displays films and TV programmes from all your services in one place and it tucks neatly behind your TV, and set-up is fast and simple. Chromecast with Google TV (HD) streams in high definition with 1080p HDR and lets you stream directly from your phone or tablet to the TV. Buy here.

Bulldog The Full Routine Set – RRP €50

Synonymous for innovative, sustainable, and cruelty-free grooming since 2007, Bulldog Skincare is the perfect present for that special man in your life. Be it for the skincare enthusiast, beard aficionado, or to simply up their grooming game, there is something for everyone under the tree this year, and all at an array of price points to suit all budgets. Bulldog believe in making products for men that unlock the true potential of natural origin ingredients. That's why their Original Full Routine combines its hero ingredients with our expert scientific knowledge to help him look and feel his best. This set contains Bulldog Original Moisturiser, Shave Gel, Natural Deodorant, Shower Gel, Salt Spray and Shampoo. The Bulldog range and gift sets are available to buy from Boots.ie here or from all good pharmacies nationwide.

Sandy Kelly: In My Own Words by Sandy Kelly – published by O’Brien – RRP Hardback €24.99

If he’s a music fan of Irish music legend Sandy Kelly, then this one is for him. Born in Sligo into a family of travelling entertainers, Sandy Kelly went on to become one Ireland’s most successful singers. Alongside the glamour of show business, she experienced the heartaches of divorce, family illness and death, and faced the challenges of raising a daughter with special needs. Sandy has stood strong at the heart of Ireland’s music scene for over four decades and recorded and toured with a host of legendary US country artists, including Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Glen Campbell, Tammy Wynette, George Hamilton IV and Chet Atkins. Here, for the fi­rst time, she recounts the highs – and lows – of a lifetime in music. Buy here.

Paul Galvin Mule Slippers Shirt at Dunnes Stores – RRP €20

Mule slippers with a quilted exterior, borg fleece lining, and adhesive fastening. Paul Galvin – a creative collaboration with Dunnes Stores. Buy here.

Casio G-Shock at DA:YT – RRP €130

Ireland's number one destination dedicated to luxury timepieces, DA:YT, have launched a stunning new concession in Arnotts and a new look online. The brand, brought to you by the award-winning team behind Irish brand, Juvi Designs, have curated a unique collection of timeless watches both in store and online. offering convenience and choice for watch enthusiasts across Ireland.

This Casio G-Shock caught our eye as a great gift for the guy in your life who is after something with effortless rugged style. It features a carbon fiber reinforced Carbon Core Guard Structure, luminescent hands, 200m water resistance and an additional digital display. In the dark, the clock is easy to illuminate with the built-in bright LED. The wrist and body are made of lightweight yet robust resin composite for flexibility and comfort. Buy here.

Zadig & Voltaire This Is Him! Eau De Toilette – from RRP €54

Discover a fragrance which was made for the man who’s sometimes a rocker and sometimes a gentleman, but always perfectly stylish. The fragrance begins with juicy notes of grapefruit which capture the attention until you start noticing the heart of the composition with its masculine note of vanilla, spicy pepper accord and incense. The base of the fragrance is built on sandalwood which is a characteristic ingredient of Zadig & Voltaire fragrances. Buy here.

Powercut Outsider Sherpa Zip Fleece at Dunnes Stores – RRP €75

The Powercut OUTSIDER Fleece is designed to take you into the elements. Made from microfleece that delivers lightweight warmth due to its unique lofted structure. Air pockets trap air without compromising breathability, so you stay warm without building up a sweat. This is the perfect layering piece to wear with a waterproof shell such as the OUTSIDER Lightweight Gilet. Finished with embroidered POWERCUT® branding on chest. Buy here.

Hennessy – RRP from €71

V.S.O.P represents the legacy of Hennessy's 200-year-old blend, originally created for King George IV in 1817. The Hennessy V.S.O.P Gift Box (RRP €71) features a fresh design while preserving the timeless blend, boasting a mahogany colour and flavours of juicy fruits, spices, vanilla, and mild tobacco. Hennessy X.O (RRP €202) remains the iconic gem of Hennessy Maison. This deep and powerful cognac, aged in young barrels, offers a harmonious balance of strength, energy, and roundness. It presents a rich amber hue with notes of cocoa, warm fruitiness, and a remarkable length, setting it apart from the rest. For a truly exceptional gift, the Hennessy X.O X Kim Jones Limited Edition Bottle & Decanter (RRP €200) offers a unique collaboration with renowned creative director and fashion designer Kim Jones. Available in all good retailers nationwide.

Craft Beer & Exceptional Food at Brickyard

No ritual is more sacred to your dad than Sunday dinner so what better gift to give this Christmas than the opportunity to come together for some pub grub with those you love? Brickyard is known by its loyal regular pub-goers for its atmosphere and casual-cool vibe, while never trying to be too trendy. It is located in the heart of Dundrum right beside Balally Luas stop and offers an extensive selection of craft beer and exceptional pub food.

Also boasting state of the art TV screens, any sports loving dad can rest assured they will be able to keep one eye on all weekend sporting events.

Brickyard is the perfect weekend eats spot and is quickly becoming one of South Dublin's best loved gastro pubs. Visit brickyard.ie.

Stanley 12-in-1 Multi-Tool from Woodies.ie – RRP €24.99

A multi-functional tool that is ideal for everyday use within industry, automotive, construction or at home. It is made from hardened and tempered steel for longevity. 12 tools in 1 include universal pliers with serrated noses, wire cutter, saw, small and large knife, bottle opener, curve jaw pliers, 3mm and 6mm flared screwdriver, Phillips 1 screwdriver, and a file. It is supplied with a pouch and belt clip for safe and convenient storage. Buy here.

Pádraig Harrington Golf Print Polo Shirt at Dunnes Stores – RRP €30

An essential for the golf course, this polo shirt from Pádraig Harrington is created in a technical fabric with UVA and UVB 50+ protection, while the four-way stretch design allows freedom of movement and total comfort on the green. In addition, the quick drying fabric wicks moisture from the skin to help you stay dry. Available in berry or blue. Pádraig Harrington, exclusively for Dunnes Stores. Buy here.

Gear Bag Essentials Gift Set from The Soft Cotton Shop – RRP €49

The Soft Cotton Shop is here to bring beautiful, durable, hand crafted, silky soft towels and throws into your lives and homes. The Soft Cotton Shop, based in Dublin and run by Irish entrepreneur Jo Altinkulp, curates stunning products made in the district of Denizli, Turkey by artisans and masters of a centuries old craft. Specialising in Pestemals (or Turkish towels) – among other artisan and sustainable gift – which are luxury bath towels with a difference. They are not thick and fluffy but that is the secret to their superior quality. The Gear Bag Essentials gift set is a thoughtful gift for the sea swimmer in your life. It contains a ‘Joy Towel’ which is a 100% Turkish cotton towel is highly absorbent, fast drying, compact Organicules Shampoo Bar and Organicules Natural Deodorant. It also includes a mini Herb Dublin Hand Cream. Buy here.

Monaghan’s Cashmere Heavy Cable Crew – RRP €550

Monaghan's Cashmere presents its Autumn/Winter '23 collection, a testament to timeless elegance and a continuation of the legacy left by Ireland's iconic retailer, Tom Monaghan, who recently passed away at the remarkable age of 98. Tom’s daughter Suzanne now runs the business and in addition to the new collection of cropped cardigan’s, sweaters and dresses, the store has introduced exquisitely crafted cashmere blankets woven and knitted in Scotland and a collection of cashmere accessories perfect for Christmas gifting including socks, water-bottles, scarves and gloves starting at €50. Visit their store on 21 South Anne Street, Dublin 2, or explore their collection here.

Bluetooth Earphones at Aldi – RRP €19.99

Skip the last-minute gifts and make his day with a present he’ll use day after day. Upgrade his winter wardrobe with stylish Men’s Leather Gloves €12.99, a must-have for chilly days out. Help him start his day off right with a Gaming Alarm Clock €16.99. Gamers will love the game console style – even as it’s interrupting their slumber! Let him listen to his favourite music, podcasts and audiobooks in style with Bluetooth Earphones €19.99. These portable earphones come with a handy charging case as well as a built-in microphone for taking calls on the go, making them the perfect present this Christmas!

Brontide Adjustable Bracelet – RRP €99.95

The Brontide Bracelet is for those who like a clean, subtle look. This adjustable bracelet is perfect to combine with other bracelets but can also be worn alone. It features gemstones that all carry a valuable meaning. The names Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka are based on the colours that characterize these cities. Designed and made in Ireland. Available from Lu & Mol’s, the home of Liwu jewellery here.

Bunratty Shawl Collar Sweater – RRP €85

Treat yourself to a quality Irish gift with this stunning shawl sweater. This traditional Aran sweater pattern is a combination of cable, diamond, and basket stitches. A modern twist on a classic shawl collar. A perfect addition to any man's wardrobe. Buy from Carrolls Irish Gifts here.

Tracy Fry, Visual Artist at the Louth Craftmark Designers Network, Powerscourt Townhouse Centre, Dublin

Louth Craftmark Designers Network, a group of talented crafters, designers and visual artists based in and around County Louth have opened a new Christmas shop on the first floor of Powerscourt Townhouse Shopping Centre in Dublin. The new store will showcase and sell an array of exquisitely crafted Irish treasures, from glistening glass art to cozy textile creations, charming ceramics, sparkling jewellery, luxurious silk scarves, opulent velvet wraps, willow baskets as well as snug felted shawls and accessories.

One of the creators attending is Tracy Fry – a talented visual artist rooted in the picturesque landscape of Dundalk, County Louth. Her creative repertoire primarily thrives in the realms of printmaking and painting, although she also skilfully transforms salvaged slate into unique jewellery and delightful gifts. This painting would make a beautiful gift. To explore other gift ideas available, visit the Louth Craftmark Designers Network Pop Store in Dublin’s Powerscourt Townhouse Shopping Centre from Mon-Sat, 10am-6pm, Sundays 12pm-6pm.

The Body Shop Rich & Creamy Avocado Mini Gift – RRP €17

For the man in your life with a penchant for skincare, The Body Shop’s sustainable gift sets are the perfect choice. The ‘Rich and Creamy Avocado Mini Gift’ houses three nourishing mini products for a moisture boost during the cold winter months. Enriched with Avocado Oil from South Africa, this hydration hero is perfect for giving the gift of TLC to a loved one this festive season. The entire Christmas collection is available in The Body Shop Stores and select pharmacies nationwide.

Max Verstappen: Unstoppable: The Ultimate Biography of the F1 Sensation (Published by Headline, €22)

Delve into the captivating life of Max Verstappen, Formula 1's rising star and formidable rival to Lewis Hamilton. In the thrilling climax of the 2021 season, Verstappen clinched a nail-biting victory on the last lap, securing his first World Drivers' title. He followed this up with the 2022 title. At just 25, the Dutch sensation boasts an impressive F1 record. The son of F1 driver Jos, Verstappen's charisma, relentless speed, fearless driving, and unyielding spirit mark him as a true champion, leaving an indelible mark on the sport. This biography offers an intriguing look into the life of the motorsport prodigy. Available from all good bookshops nationwide.

New Dimensions Active Gift Box – RRP from €85

Whether it’s a fitness fanatic, an outdoor enthusiast, gym lover or fashion trendsetter, premium Irish activewear brand, New Dimensions Active Christmas box is the perfect gift for under the tree this festive season, available to purchase from www.newdimensionsactive.ie. Choose from a range of colourful, high-performing men’s and women’s activewear including leggings, sweaters and joggers to sports bras, zip hoodies and more! Buy here.

El Furtivo by Harry Crosbie (published by Vicar Street Books) – RRP €14

A year after the release of his successful first collection Undernose Farm Revisted, venue-builder-turned-writer Harry Crosbie is back with a colourful new selection of short stories. Tragic and hilarious in equal measure, these Dublin tales capture the idiosyncrasies of characters old and new. As the likes of James Joyce and Claire Keegan have proven, Ireland has a powerful legacy of short storytelling. Crosbie’s El Furtivo deserves its place in this heritage, as he toys with masculinity, modernity and what it means to be a Dubliner. As always, he never fails to both shock and delight. Buy here.

Sharon Shannon's "NOW & THEN" Box Set

Delve into the illustrious 30-year career of the legendary Irish music icon Sharon Shannon with the "NOW & THEN" box set. This incredible collection, a perfect gift for any music aficionado. A Journey through Time: from her remarkable debut in 1991 to her brand-new album "NOW!", immerse yourself in Sharon's unparalleled musical journey. Experience collaborations with iconic artists, including The Waterboys, U2’s Adam Clayton, Imelda May, and many more.

Collectibles: Each set boasts a 7" vinyl of "The Galway Girl" feat. Mundy as it celebrates 20 million Spotify streams, a vibrant coffee table photo book with over 100 pages of memories, 12 reimagined digi sleeve CDs, and a new album "NOW!" on coloured vinyl featuring "The Diddley Doo" with The Scratch. The box set can be exclusively ordered from CelticNote.com.

Gant Scarf & Beanie Set from Tector Menswear, Swan Centre, Dublin 6 – RRP €99.95

The Gant brand was born in 1949 making it a brand that is rich in legacy and history. The combination of our founder’s dedication to quality and sense of style, has made Gant the winning brand that it is today. A gift from the brand is always well received and we think this set is a real winner. Presented in a box for easy gifting, this scarf and beanie set is crafted in a wool blend with a seasonal GANT logo embroidered on both. The beanie is lined in cotton jersey for comfort. Buy from Tector Menswear here or visit the store in Swan Centre, Rathmines, Dublin 6.

Decathlon Hiking Backpack – RRP €4.00

This backpack is compact and ultra-lightweight, with no compromise on design. It features one main compartment with a double zip and one deep outer compartment. Buy here. For more great gift ideas, pop into one of Decathlon’s stores in Ballymun or Limerick or take a look at www.decathlon.ie for more.

M&S Collection Cotton Rich Beer Socks x 5 pairs – RRP €23

We think these beer socks from M&S are super-cute. Decorated with pint-sized embroidery, these beer-themed cotton-rich socks make a fun gift for a loved one or yourself. Pack of five, with embroidered glasses on the ankle. Made with comfortable added stretch. M&S Collection: versatile styles in modern shapes with unique and playful details. Buy here.

The Body Shop Foam & Merriment Shower Gel Trio

This small yet thoughtful gift for him that allows him to add a little zest to their shower routine with this Foam & Merriment Shower Gel Trio gift set. Each of these three fragrantly fruity formulas are enriched with Community Fair Trade organic aloe vera from Mexico and are designed to cleanse and refresh beautiful bodies. This is the perfect little stocking filler that’ll make their morning even merrier. The entire Christmas collection is available in The Body Shop Stores and select pharmacies nationwide.