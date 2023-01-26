Delight from Jersey Shore cast as Mike Sorrentino welcomes baby no.2

The cast of Jersey Shore have been sharing their excitement as Mike Sorrentino, also known as The Situation announced the birth of his baby girl.

Yesterday, Mike and his wife Lauren shared the news that they welcomed their daughter Mia Bella Elizabeth on Tuesday, January 24 and their pals are overjoyed for them.

When revealing Mia’s birth, Mike shared photos of himself, Lauren and their bundle of joy at the hospital to his 3.2M Instagram followers, while in another snap, Sorrentino is dressed in scrubs as he proudly cradles his daughter.

Credit: Mike Sorrentino Instagram

The 40-year-old penned, “WELCOME our Italian princess Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino to the fam”.

A host of Jersey Shore cast members rushed to the comments to congratulate Mike and Lauren on their second child.

Pauly D wrote, “Sooo beyond precious”, while Angelina Marie Pivarnick penned, “Little munchkin @mikethesituation @lauren_sorrentino our family keeps growing”.

Credit: Mike Sorrentino Instagram

“Twins! So excited to meet her!”, said Snooki. Deena Nicole Buckner added, “Congratulations beautiful family”.

Just last week, Mike shared how honoured he felt to be a dad. He posted a sweet collection of snaps of him and his 21-month-old son Romeo Reign and explained, “Of all the titles I’ve been privileged to have, “Dad” has always been the best”.

The reality TV stars announced they were expecting a baby girl in November by sharing a picture of the two dressed in black with a pink boa wrapped around Lauren. They said, “ITS OFFICIAL, We have a Situation. it’s a GIRL. Coming January 2023”.