Décor dreaming: 10 pink chairs we NEED in our bedrooms right now

It's weird, but since I entered my mid twenties, I have found myself spending money on things that my 17-year-old self would be shocked by.

For Christmas this year, I purchased a gorgeous pink velvet chair – to me, love me.

Anyway, the chair has brought me MASS amounts of joy (the little things), so I decided to inspire you all.

So, I hit Pinterest, and made a list of the cutest pink chairs ever, that are guaranteed to brighten up your bedroom.

Have a look, and let us know what you think!