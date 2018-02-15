Décor dreaming: 10 pink chairs we NEED in our bedrooms right now
It's weird, but since I entered my mid twenties, I have found myself spending money on things that my 17-year-old self would be shocked by.
For Christmas this year, I purchased a gorgeous pink velvet chair – to me, love me.
Anyway, the chair has brought me MASS amounts of joy (the little things), so I decided to inspire you all.
So, I hit Pinterest, and made a list of the cutest pink chairs ever, that are guaranteed to brighten up your bedroom.
Have a look, and let us know what you think!