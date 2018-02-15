SHEmazing!
Décor dreaming: 10 pink chairs we NEED in our bedrooms right now

It's weird, but since I entered my mid twenties, I have found myself spending money on things that my 17-year-old self would be shocked by. 

For Christmas this year, I purchased a gorgeous pink velvet chair – to me, love me. 

Anyway, the chair has brought me MASS amounts of joy (the little things), so I decided to inspire you all. 

So, I hit Pinterest, and made a list of the cutest pink chairs ever, that are guaranteed to brighten up your bedroom. 

Have a look, and let us know what you think! 

Pink velvet chair – yes, please!

 

Lux and Glam Boho Reading Nook

 

TheyAllHateUs

 

Lichtplan, interieurontwerp & interieuradvies, kast op maat benedenwoning jordaan Amsterdam door Studio Nest #Vitra #Artifort #orangeslice

 

tufted chaise so cute

 

Large dusty pink velvet armchair

 

Even the cat matches! What a beautiful, vibrant mix of colors!

 

Os tons rosa e menta dão o tom nesta delícia de ambiente, pequeno e aconchegante.

 

