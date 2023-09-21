Decathlon launches Customer Loyalty Programme where points can then be turned into vouchers

Decathlon Ireland has revealed details this week of a brand new Customer Loyalty Membership Programme which will see new and existing members receiving 500 welcome points when signing up.

Decathlon Ireland is one of only 3 countries to trial the new programme, with more expected to roll out over the next few months.

How it works:

For every €1 spent online and in store, members will receive 10 loyalty points. Every member who has then earned 3,000 loyalty points has the option of converting these points into a Decathlon voucher worth €5 which is then valid for 12 months from the date of issue.

Members will also get benefits such as:

365 days returns – no receipt required

Access to playgrounds in both Ballymun and Limerick stores

First to hear about any in store talks, events and classes

Access to EV charging points at Ballymun

Sport experiences to learn more about the sport you love

Exclusive offers online and instore

How to join the membership program?

If you already have a Decathlon account, just sign in and start collecting points with every purchase.

To become a new member, create a Decathlon account with your email address or social media accounts. Fill out your favourite store and sports in your profile to receive our personalised offers.

How do I collect points?

You can collect points with every purchase in-store and online.

These points can then be exchanged for vouchers to get the best deals on your future purchases.

Buy something in-store or online and collect 10 points for every €1 you spend.

Remember to scan your electronic Decathlon card at the checkout to identify yourself when shopping in store. You can find this card on the Decathlon App or your emails once signed up.

Elena Pecos, CEO of Decathlon Ireland said today:

“We’re very happy to be launching this brand new Customer Loyalty Programme in Decathlon Ireland. Our customers in Ballymun, Limerick and online will receive many benefits from this new programme and we hope to see lots of new members signing up!”

For more information see www.decathlon.ie.