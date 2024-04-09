SHEmazing!
Decathlon Ireland drops prices permanently on a wide range of items

Score big in store and online with Decathlon’s latest permanent price drops, getting you and the kids ready to elevate your summer without breaking the bank! These latest price drops will ensure to fuel your passion for sports and being active while keeping your wallet happy!

From electric bikes and trampolines, to camping tents and hiking boots, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

Take a look below at a selection of price drops, and check out the full range HERE.

High Frame Electric Bike WAS €1,440, NOW €1,000
27.5" Mountain Bike WAS €680, NOW €520
Trampoline 420 with netting WAS €410, NOW €328
Trampoline 360 with netting WAS €350, NOW €280
Adult Tennis Racket WAS €115, NOW €105
Folding Camping Chair WAS €19.50, NOW €18
Breathable Hunting Shoes WERE €32, NOW €30
Fishing Rod and Reel WAS €32, NOW €30
Women's Waterproof Hiking Shoes WERE €80, NOW €75
Camping Tent with poles WAS €135, NOW €130

For more information see www.decathlon.ie.

