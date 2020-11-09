Dawn O’Porter pens heartfelt tribute to Caroline Flack on her birthday

Several of Caroline Flack's good friends, such as Laura Whitmore and Dawn O'Porter, took to social media today on what would have been the late Love Island presenter's 41st birthday, to celebrate her memory and the life which she lived.

Caroline tragically died by suicide back in February of this year. Remembering her good friend on her birthday, writer and television presenter, Dawn O'Poter posted a heartfelt tribute for Caroline on Instagram. "There is not an hour of any day that I am not thinking about Caroline," the emotional post started.

"It’s 1.15am here. A dream just woke me up. I love my Caroline dreams, they feel like visits. She’s always so happy in them. Sometimes I sit on the sofa that she’s on in this photo and shut my eyes and imagine her DNA seeping through my skin and becoming a part of mine."

"So silly the things you find yourself doing when you lose someone you adore. Happy birthday my funny funny loyal friend, the only thing that makes this easier is knowing how lucky I was to have you at all. Sending love to everyone who loved her too," Dawn lovingly wrote.

Of course, many of Caroline's friends, family and fans left their own messages of love for the former Xtra Factor host, including TV and radio presenter Zoe Hardiman who commented, "I also love my Carrie dreams. I saw her the other day, she came bounding towards me, massive smile, the biggest hug…she seemed so happy. Sending lots of love xx"

Appreciating Dawn's sentiment, Ferne Cotton simply posted a line of heart and praying emojis.

Close friend of Caroline's, actress Ophelia Lovibond agrees, "I try to think about it like that, that I was lucky to have had her at all."

Meanwhile, Irish presenter Laura Whitmore posted an old video to her Instagram Stories, featuring herself and Caroline dancing, both of them grinning widely. "Happy Birthday Flackers," Lauara wrote, followed by, "Imagine you're having a boogie somewhere. Always the life of the party".

If you or someone you know needs help, encourage them to visit www.pieta.ie for a range of supports.