Davina McCall to host new dating show for single parents

Davina McCall has announced she will be hosting a new ITV dating show for single parents with grown up children to help them find love.

The show is being specifically designed to help older people who ‘have lived a life’ and have a child over the age of 18 to find a partner.

The former Big Brother presenter also revealed that they are still casting for people to take part so if you or someone you know likes the sound of the show, you can still sign up on the ITV website!

Sharing the exciting news to her 1.6M Instagram followers, Davina explained, “Omg.. i manifested and it came true !! I’ll be hosting a brand NEW grown up dating series for ITV1!!”.

“This is a show for single parents who have lived a life , have stories to tell about their dating pasts and deserve another chance at love and I’m gonna help you. It will all take place in the most romantic countryside location!!”.

“We are still casting so if u want my help finding love and u have a child who is over 18 , what are you waiting for ??? ( particularly u eligible men .. where are you ?!)”. The 55-year-old added, “It’s going to be AMAZING”.

Many of Davina’s fans rushed to the comments to share how excited they were for the show to air and to congratulate her on making her idea come to life.

Credit: ITV

“YES!!!! So happy this has happened”, penned one of her fans, while a second said, “I’ll definitely be watching”.

“Oh my god, you really are a power house. I was listening to you talking to Steven Bartlett about this thinking what a good idea. Your such an inspiration. Go get em Davina and huge Congratulations”, wrote another fan. A fourth added, “Eeek can’t wait for this x”.

At the beginning of the year, ITV announced that the show will be taking place, and revealed it will be called The Romance Retreat.

They described it as, “The ONLY dating show where single parents can search for love, by spending time in a luxury retreat, where all the parents have been nominated by their grown up children”.