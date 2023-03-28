David Jason discovers he has a daughter he never knew about

Sir David Jason has revealed he has a daughter that he never knew existed until now.

The Only Fools and Horses actor was ‘delighted’ to find out about his 52-year-old daughter and explained he was ‘surprised’ to hear about her after all these years.

Not only that, but his new-found daughter, Abi Harris, has a 10-year-old son named Charlie, making David a first-time granddad!

In an interview with The Mirror, David said, “To say it was a surprise to find out I had a daughter from years ago is an understatement”.

“However, on settling with the news, I am delighted that I am now able to get to know Abi and so we meet up when we can”.

The 83-year-old then went on to say his 62-year-old wife Gill and 22-year-old daughter Sophie welcomed Abi into their family along with her son after they got over the shocking news.

“My wife, Gill, and daughter, Sophie, have been very supportive and understanding and have embraced Abi and welcomed her and her young son into her now wider family”.

Abi was born in 1970 after Jason had a brief relationship with her mum, actress Jennifer Hill. David and Jennifer had stayed in contact over the years and Sir David had even met Abi multiple times in the past but never knew she was his child.

According to The Mirror, Abi thought her mum’s husband, Geoffrey Davion- known for starring in Miss Marple– was her biological dad.

After hearing about her mum’s short relationship with David, and noticing how similar her nose was to the actor, Abi was convinced David was her dad. A paternity test confirmed Sir David was in fact Abi’s biological father.

Sir David and Abi, as well as Jason’s new grandson, have been spending time together to catch up on lost years.