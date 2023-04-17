David Beckham shares throwback snap to celebrate Victoria’s birthday

It’s Victoria Beckham’s birthday!

The fashion designer and former Spice Girls star is turning 49 today.

To mark the wonderful occasion, her husband David has shared an adorable throwback snap of the pair from the earlier days of their relationship. The sweet image showcases a younger Victoria with a beaming smile, as David kisses the tip of her nose.

“Happy Birthday to the most amazing wife and mummy x someone who inspires us every single day,” the 47-year-old retired footballer praised in his caption.

“We love you and you deserve to have the most perfect day,” David continued. He also tagged the birthday girl in his caption, along with their four children – sons Brooklyn (24), Romeo (20), Cruz (18) and daughter Harper (11).

However, David is not the only one who has been posting blasts-from-the-pasts to celebrate Victoria’s birthday!

Her former bandmate, Geri Horner, has also shared her own special birthday tribute to Victoria.

The singer chose to upload two throwback photos of herself and Victoria to her Instagram account.

One sees Geri hugging Victoria from behind, while the other showcases the pair sharing an embrace beside an airplane.

“Happy Birthday @victoriabeckham!”, the 50-year-old exclaimed in her birthday message. “Wishing you a fantastic year ahead xxx”.

On her special day, Victoria has now treated her 30.8M followers to a glimpse into her birthday celebrations with her nearest and dearest.

Earlier today, the mum-of-four posted two photos – one of her jokingly scoffing a slice of birthday cake beside David, and another of her posting with her husband and children.

“Celebrating meeeeeee!!”, she teased in her caption.

“Last night. I love u all so much!! We miss u @romeobeckham!”, she added, confirming that her son Romeo was unable to join the celebrations.

Many famous faces, including the likes of Kim Kardashian and actress Jennifer Coolidge, have since chosen to wish Victoria the happiest of birthdays.

We hope she’s enjoying the celebrations!