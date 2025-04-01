David Beckham shares glimpse into his lavish 50th birthday party

David Beckham has started his birthday celebrations early!

On May 2, the retired football star will be marking his 50th birthday. Ahead of the major milestone, David has chosen to begin celebrating early with a lavish party for his loved ones!

Last night, David and his wife, Victoria Beckham, took to Instagram to unveil several photos from their incredible event, which was held in Miami last weekend.

The couple were joined by two of their sons, Romeo (22) and Cruz (20), as well as their 13-year-old daughter Harper. Sadly absent from the bash were David and Victoria’s eldest son, 26-year-old Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

The party was also attended by a host of sporting legends, including Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, and retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

In his Instagram caption, David took the opportunity to express how much the celebrations meant to him.

“So I thought I'd start celebrating slightly early, such a special night in Miami,” the former Manchester United star teased.

“So lucky to have amazing friends and family to start the 50th celebrations with, love you,” he added.

Meanwhile, on her own account, proud wife Victoria chose to share some family photos that were taken on the night.

“What a way to begin the first of many birthday celebrations for @davidbeckham, surrounded by friends and family x,” the former Spice Girls star exclaimed.

“Kisses from Miami!” the 50-year-old gushed further.

In an interview with Men’s Health in February, David was asked if he was feeling apprehensive about turning 50.

“Doesn’t bother me one bit. People are asking me about it gently, like it should be a big issue. It’s not something that I’m worried about, as long as I’m fit and healthy and my family are healthy, that’s all I care about,” he explained.

“I’m really happy. I’ve got the business and an amazing family. My kids are working hard and they’ve all got passions – that’s what’s important to me,” David noted.