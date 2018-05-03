David Beckham cried after Brooklyn surprised him on his birthday

Yesterday, David Beckham celebrated his 43rd birthday with his wife Victoria Beckham, and three of their children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

David and Victoria’s eldest son Brooklyn was missing from the celebrations as he is currently studying photography at private art and design college Parsons School of Design, which is located in Manhattan in New York City.

However, much to David’s delight, his eldest son was actually on a flight from New York to London, and the video of their reunion will leave you in floods of tears.

Victoria shared a video of the touching moment on her Instagram account. Pass the tissues, please!

She wrote, “The biggest surprise of the day… Welcome home @brooklynbeckham X happy birthday @davidbeckham I love u so much x kisses”

The dad-of-four choked back the tears as he turned around to see Brooklyn walk into the restaurant where they were enjoying a birthday meal.

It’s safe to say David was overcome with emotion as he struggled to hold back his tears, and repeatedly asked Brooklyn “what are you doing here?”

As David and Brooklyn hug, Harper says, “I didn’t know Brooklyn was coming.”

David also shared the moving reunion video on Instagram, “Best birthday surprise, my big boy coming home,” he wrote.

Brooklyn’s move to the United States hasn’t been easy on David or Victoria, with the doting parents admitting that they miss their eldest boy so much.

Last year, Victoria shared, “I’m still crying. Brooklyn’s moved to New York. I haven’t stopped crying. I miss him so much – so much.”