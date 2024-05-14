David Beckham recalls ‘difficult times’ with wife Victoria Beckham

David Beckham has admitted that his marriage to Victoria Beckham has been filled with ‘difficult times’.

The retired footballer tied the knot with Victoria back in 1999, and they have since gone on to welcome four children together – Brooklyn (25), Romeo (21), Cruz (19) and Harper (12).

Now, as he prepares to celebrate his 25th wedding anniversary later this year, David has opened up about his marriage to Victoria.

Speaking on an upcoming episode of the SmartLess podcast, the 49-year-old detailed how his recent Beckham documentary with Netflix encouraged the couple to look back at their relationship.

“That's one of the things we both, me and Victoria, probably both get emotional about, and after watching the documentary… After everything was over and we watched it finally, that's the one thing that we looked at each other and was like, ‘I don't know how we got through the last 27 years, but we did and we have an amazing family, amazing business and we're happy,’” David explained.

“And yeah, of course, when you're with someone for that amount of time, of course you have your ups and downs, everybody knows that. At the end of the day, we were lucky because we had each other at those moments,” he continued.

“She was a Spice Girl, I was playing for Manchester United, and even when we were going through the difficult times, we actually had each other to feed off and that was the best part,” he added, before going on to note the birth of their firstborn Brooklyn.

“We were 21 and 22 when we met. We got married when we were 23 and 24 and we had our first son when I was 23. As soon as we had our first son, Brooklyn, that also added another layer to the family and our responsibilities then were to our son,” David stated.

Admitting that he is “so happy” with his life now, David concluded: “I always wanted to have kids young… I always wanted to have kids that lived through my career with me.”