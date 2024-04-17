David Beckham marks wife Victoria’s 50th birthday with cute tribute

Victoria Beckham is 50!

The fashion designer and former Spice Girls hitmaker is celebrating a milestone birthday today (April 17), as she is turning 50.

In honour of the occasion, Victoria’s husband David has unveiled a wonderful birthday tribute to her.

Earlier today, the retired footballer took to social media to express his adoration. On his Instagram page, David posted a heartwarming photo and video montage of Victoria’s life so far, including their wedding in 1999 and the birth of their four children – Brooklyn (25), Romeo (21), Cruz (19) and Harper (12).

The video also features a hilarious callback to David’s recent docuseries Beckham, during which he ordered Victoria to “be honest” about her father owning a Rolls Royce.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife,” David gushed at the beginning of his caption.

“As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved & what you have built. Posh Spice, business woman & of course marrying an England captain,” the 48-year-old joked.

“But your biggest success are your children, you guide them, love them & teach them… They love you beyond words, we all love you so much x Have a special day you deserve it all,” David penned sweetly.

The former Manchester United star concluded his message to Victoria by exclaiming: “50 and fit, I AM BEING HONEST.”

Following his adorable tribute, many of David’s followers have been taking to his comments section to express their own well-wishes.

“Gorgeous – love the ‘be honest’ hahaha. Happy birthday,” one fan commented.

“Happy Birthday! What an amazing 50 years xx,” another added.

Victoria’s three sons have also shared birthday messages for their mother, with each of them posting throwback photos of themselves with the star.

“Happy birthday mum xx I love you so much x hope you have the most amazing day,” Brooklyn penned, while Romeo added: “Happy birthday mum, thank you for everything, hope you have the best day, love you.”

“Happy birthday Mum I love you so much,” Cruz further wrote.