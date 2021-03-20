Date night is sorted with this stunning Greek dish

(Healthy Food Guide)

Ladies, your next date night dinner is here and it is delish.

We’re taking you on a little trip around the world with this dish, and we definitely think it will spice things up! Transport yourself to the Greek islands with this spicy and fragrant prawn Saganaki dish, full of rich flavours and succulent seafood.

The perfect dish to try something new and make any at-home date feel that little bit more special, this dish will bring your night in to the next level.

You will need:

Flat-leaf parsley

2 cloves garlic

1tsp smoked paprika

Oregano

Thyme

½ tsp chilli flakes (adjust for however spicy you like it!)

1 red onion (chopped)

1 can chopped tomatoes

Salt and pepper

200ml olive oil

100g Feta cheese

200ml white wine – something that pairs well with seafood

250g Prawns

1 loaf fresh bread

Turn on your grill to 200C.

Put olive oil into a large pan over a medium heat until it has warmed up. Place chopped red onion and garlic into the pan and allow to cook for 3-4 minutes.

Add prawns to than pan, turning to cook on both sides. This shouldn’t take more than 5 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper, smoked paprika, chilli flakes, oregano and a little thyme. Allow to simmer for a few minutes to allow the flavours to really sink into the prawns.

Pour white wine into the pan, followed by the can of chopped tomatoes and allow to simmer and reduce for about 10-15 minutes, stirring now and again.

Meanwhile, chop up a garlic clove and place it into a small cup with a little olive oil.

Slice your loaf and set onto a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Brush the olive oil-garlic clove mixture over your slices of bread before popping them under the grill for 5-10 minutes or until toasted.

Ladle your Saganaki mixture into a small baking tray and crumble feta cheese over the top and place under the grill for five minutes.

Serve with a side of toasted bread and top the mixture with some parsley. Enjoy!