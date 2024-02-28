Dare to try this new anti-ageing innovation which is more effective than retinol

Renowned for over 30 years of groundbreaking Research & Development and holding more than 40 patents, Laboratoire NUXE proudly introduces its latest triumph in skincare innovation – the Nuxuriance Ultra Alfa [3R] range. Boasting an extraordinary feat in anti-ageing, NUXE's Alfa [3R] Technology proves to be more effective than retinol, marking a revolutionary milestone in the beauty industry.

Derived from three natural-origin ingredients, Alfa [3R] Technology acts on the skin at three distinct levels, offering unparalleled correction for the main signs of ageing: wrinkles, firmness, sagging, and radiance. This unique technology has been dermatologically tested and supported by three patents, establishing it as a natural-origin global anti-ageing solution.

At the heart of Nuxuriance Ultra Alfa [3R], the face care formulas provide comprehensive correction, surpassing the effectiveness of retinol on three powerful levels of action – Resurfacing the skin's surface, Renewing skin activation, and Revitalizing skin activity.

More than just an anti-ageing range, Nuxuriance Ultra Alfa [3R] invites users on an extraordinary sensory journey. With exceptional textures and an addictive signature scent featuring notes of orange blossom, raspberry, and sandalwood, the range promises a unique beauty experience for both face and body.

Nuxuriance Ultra effectiveness for face and body collection includes:

GLOBAL ANTI-AGEING CREAM (50ml, €63)

A genuine scientific feat, Global Anti-Ageing Cream uses alfa [3R] technology to target the main signs of ageing and reveal visibly more youthful skin. From the first application, skin is instantly plumper for 81% of users and toned for 85%. After one month of use, wrinkles appear smoothed for 76% of users, skin appears tightened for 90% and firmer for 96%. 9 out of 10 women claim they would choose the product.

ANTI-DARK SPOT SERUM (30ml, €66)

Enriched with Vitamin C, this anti-ageing serum helps reduce the appearance of dark spots while bringing radiance to the complexion. 86% of users find their skin more even after 2 weeks of use.

TARGETED EYE & LIP CONTOUR (15ml, €50)

This complete 2-in-1 treatment for the eye contour and lips targets expression lines around the eyes and mouth. After 2 months, wrinkles appear smoothed, and skin appears revitalised for 87% of users. The appearance of dark circles (surface) decreases by 33%.

GLOBAL ANTI-AGEING RICH CREAM (50ml, €63)

The global anti-ageing cream for dry to very dry skin, thanks to its even richer texture which provides immediate comfort. Skin is revitalised for 86% of users from the first week.

GLOBAL ANTI-AGEING CREAM SPF 30 (50ml, €63)

A 2-in-1 cream with a double anti-ageing and UVA/UVB protective action thanks to SPF30. It prevents premature skin ageing and plumps and tones the skin according to 91% of users.

GLOBAL ANTI-AGEING NIGHT CREAM (50ml, €63)

Global Anti-Ageing Night Cream repairs and regenerates the skin during the night. After 28 days, 80% of users find their skin revitalised. After two months, skin feels firmer by more than 38%

FIRMING BODY LOTION (400ml, €49)

Apply to areas of the body targeted by sagging of the skin, this Body Lotion with a luxuriant texture targets areas prone to sagging for a triple effect: lifting, shaping and remodelling. After only 28 days of use, 94% of users find their skin smoother and 88% find their skin firmer

ANTI-DARK SPOT HAND CREAM (75ml, €28)

This global anti-ageing hand cream contains stabilised vitamin C which helps reduce the appearance of dark spots. It smooths and nourishes the skin while its non-greasy and non-sticky texture rapidly penetrates the skin leaving a refined scent of orange blossom, raspberry and sandalwood. Hands are moisturised for 100% of users and skin is more uniform and even for 85% of users.

NUXE products are widely available online at Cloud 10 Beauty and all major pharmacies nationwide.