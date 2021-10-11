Danone announces ‘Young Outstanding Female Artist ‘ award sponsorship & winner

Danone today announced its continued corporate sponsorship of Wexford Festival Opera with the added element of a new award; the Danone Ireland Young Outstanding Female Artist Award.

The award goes to a young female artist performing at the Wexford Festival Opera to support their career endeavours. Building on its long-term sponsorship, the Danone Ireland Young Outstanding Female Artist Award is part of Danone’s continued partnership with Wexford Festival Opera and the National Opera House which began in 2010. The partnership also sees Danone support a main stage production each year.

Executive Director of Wexford Festival Opera, Randall Shannon, said: “We are very grateful to Danone and its support of Wexford Festival Opera ongoing for over 10 years. The support has been integral to some of our most celebrated operas over the years, including the much-anticipated concert performance of Ein Wintermarchen in this years’ festival. Moreover, Danone employee volunteering at the festival reflects the company’s commitment to the Wexford community and culture. We are thrilled at the announcement of additional support for our young female artists, and we have no doubt the award will enhance our partnership further.”

Danone has strong links to Wexford, employing almost 300 people at its factory there. Speaking about the sponsorship, Danone’s Factory Director in Wexford, Jean-Francois Cournil, said: “As a people powered company, Danone understands the importance of championing talent. Continuing our support of the opera festival, we are delighted to enhance the sponsorship with the Danone Ireland Young Outstanding Female Artist Award, and I congratulate [recipient] as the inaugural recipient. Danone’s sponsorship of female artists reflects our commitment to diversity and inclusion, expands our partnership with Wexford Festival Opera and further cements our commitment to Wexford.”

The inaugural Danone Ireland Young Outstanding Female Artist Award recipient, Jade Phoenix, is a rising talent on the Irish operatic scene. As a member of the Wexford Festival Opera Factory, she will perform the role of Giulietta in the opera I Capuleti e I Montecchi at this year’s Wexford Opera Festival. Speaking about the award, Jade Phoenix said said: “I am thrilled to receive this award from Danone and thank Danone for its support which is so important for artists, especially following the challenging year for the industry.”

Running from 19 – 31 October, Shakespeare in the Heart WFO 2021, has found exciting and innovative ways to present over 50 events this October. From the main stage operas, to concerts, to pop-up events and lectures, the 70th Wexford Festival Opera will feature artists from across the world and showcase some of the most exciting young Irish talent. Additional tickets are now on sale from www.wexfordopera.com.