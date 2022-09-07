Danny Dyer speaks candidly about the real reason he quit Eastenders

Eastenders star Danny Dyer has proved that sometimes, you don’t really know what is going on in someone else’s life.

The actor has been speaking to The Sun about the real reason why he is leaving the role of Mick Carter. Danny announced his departure from the long-running BBC soap in January of this year.

In his revealing interview, the 45-year-old explained that he decided to leave the show in order to save his marriage.

Danny admitted that he was treating his wife, Joanne Mas, terribly and had developed a drug addiction. “I turned around to the bosses of EastEnders and I said, ‘Listen, I’ve gotta go somewhere. I’m going to die’”, he noted.

“They was like, ‘Oh, OK. Uh, right’. And so I sorted it myself and I paid for it myself,” he added.

Danny also opened about his feelings about being in the public eye, and how it has caused him to change as a person.

“Fame never suited me,” he said. “I was always f***ing gonna be going down the wrong path. So I lost the plot for many years and I was a f***ing lunatic.”

"I became a sort of a cartoon character,” Danny continued. “I created it, don’t get me wrong. I got wrapped up in that and I sort of lost who I was, really."

The actor spoke candidly about trying to keep up his ‘bad boy’ persona, but how it was destroying his marriage to Jo and everything around him. “I was wounded. I was vulnerable because I was, but of course I couldn’t play vulnerable because I’m playing Danny Dyer, whatever that is."

Danny and Jo grew up on the same council estate. The pair started dating and Jo gave birth to their first child, Love Island winner Dani (26), when Danny was 18 years old. They subsequently had two more children, Sunnie (15) and Arty (8).

Jo proposed to Danny on Valentines’ Day in 2015, and the couple got married in a beautiful ceremony the following year.

Danny’s final scenes in Eastenders are set to air later this year.