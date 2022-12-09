Danniella Westbrook reveals she has Strep A as she’s rushed to hospital

Former EastEnders star Danniella Westbrook has thanked the ambulance service that rushed her to hospital amid her Strep A diagnosis, as she was just ‘hours away’ from going into cardiac arrest.

The actress reveals she had a high temperature and tight chest pains as she was brought into hospital for treatment.

Danniella took to Instagram to share a health update by posting a selfie with the caption, “Whips cross just saved my life and I am forever grateful”.

“If you have this flu bug and tight chest ring an ambulance I was hours away from a cardiac arrest my chest was so tight. Now I need complete bed rest for a few days”.

The update comes after the 49-year-old shared a video of herself in hospital last night, showing herself connected to a drip. She wrote, “Septics, strep A and constant temperature off 39.8”.

Fans of Danniella’s rushed to the comments to wish her a speedy recovery. One wrote, “Oh my god so scary thank god your ok now take care my darling xxx”.

Credit: Instagram

“This sounds horrendous. I'm glad you got help x”, penned a second fan, while a third said, “Get well soon hun sending lots of get well hugs”.

Another follower added, “Hope ur ok babe get well soon make sure you look after urself xx”.

There has been a worrying increase in the number of severe Strep A diagnosis in recent times. The bacteria can be found in the throat or on the skin and can lead to throat infections and flu-like symptoms. In severe cases it can be life-threatening.