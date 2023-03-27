Danielle Armstrong reveals what gender she thinks baby no.2 is

Danielle Armstrong has shared an update on her experience with her second pregnancy so far.

The former The Only Way is Essex star announced she was expecting her second child in January of this year and has now updated fans on what gender she thinks the little one will be, name ideas she has and what her plan for the labour is.

Speaking to OK!, Danielle revealed her pregnancy symptoms this time around are so different from when she was expecting her two-year-old daughter, Orla, that she is convinced she has a little boy on the way.

“In the first 10 weeks I was probably hard to live with. Really bad sickness, tired, aggy, but I’m so different now and actually feel like I’m enjoying the pregnancy”.

“The first time round was completely different. I had sickness until 28 weeks and this time has been so much better. That’s why I feel like this could be a boy”.

Danielle and her husband Tommy won’t be finding out the gender of the baby during her pregnancy but already have ideas for boy names.

Armstrong revealed that if her little one does turn out to be a boy, she wants to name him Luca but Tommy would rather name their son after himself.

“I get why dads do that, but I like it that he’s my Tom. Girls’ names are so easy. Orla is such a pretty, girlie name. And my dad’s called James so I’d have the middle name James”.

After a gruelling 72 hours labour with her daughter, the former reality TV star said she doesn’t have a birth plan this time around but is sure she won’t be trying hypnobirthing again like she did with Orla.

“I’ve got no birth plan. I’m just going to rock up when this baby’s ready to come out and roll with it”.

“It’s going to come out one way or the other. I do think there’s something that happens in the female’s brain, where we forget birth, because no one would ever have one [again]”.

When Danielle announced she was expecting her second baby, she shared the sweetest video to her 1.3M Instagram followers of her having scans done and showing her bump to her toddler.

The 34-year-old captioned the post, “Baby Edney No2… Oh we can’t wait to meet you. We are absolutely over the moon that we will be adding another bubba to our family summer 2023. I know Orla is going to be the most amazing Big Sister”.