Danielle Armstrong praised for honest chat about postpartum body

Danielle Armstrong has been opening up about her postpartum body and recovery.

The former The Only Way is Essex star has been praised for chatting about her body 10 days after giving birth to her second child.

Danielle welcomed the birth of baby Una earlier this month with her husband Tommy Edney. The couple already share three-year-old Orla together.

In her latest social media post, sharing a snap of herself in her underwear while cradling baby Una to her 1.3M Instagram followers, Danielle has spoken about recovering from her C-section and appreciating her body.

The 35-year-old wrote, “I dedicate this post to my body. So here I am today 10 days postpartum. I’ve been recovering after having a C – Section and wow I didn’t realise the simple things that I took for granted like getting out of bed, picking up Orla to cuddle her, bending down to pick things up and even putting on my underwear (thankfully my Tom has been amazing)”.

“I look at my body today and I’m celebrating what an amazing job it’s done, growing a tiny human being and going through a big operation to bring life into this world”.

Armstrong went on to say, “I’ve also shared a video with you all to show exactly what a body looks like after pregnancy, as I think it’s important for women to see”.

“When I had Orla I remember thinking why did I still look pregnant for so long after I gave birth & I constantly compared myself to other women that had babies around the same time as me, how can they be back in their skinny jeans and I’m still wearing maternity clothes”.

“I know I’ll get my body back like I did after my first pregnancy, but I’m not putting pressure on myself or comparing myself to others this time. Postpartum body I see you & I appreciate you”, the former reality TV star added.

Fans and social media followers of Danielle’s rushed to the comments to commend her honest observation.

One fan said, “So much love and appreciation for this post. Proud of you, you look beautiful. Normalising all aspects of the wonders of birth x”.

“Love this post. Most of all the honesty shown. Amazing well done love you xx”, penned a second fan.

A third commented, “Proud of you and everything you’re giving to yourself, baby & all the other new mummies out there .. Super inspiring babe”.