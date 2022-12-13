Danielle Armstong shares baby plans as daughter would ‘love to be a big sis’

Former The Only Way is Essex star Danielle Armstrong has opened up about her plans for expanding her family in the future.

Danielle spoke to OK! About raising her two-year-old daughter Orla with her husband Tom Edney and how the toddler would love to become a big sister.

When speaking about how people were constantly asking Danielle if she and Tom would be having more children, she explained, “Even on our wedding day, people asked me, “Are you going to be trying for another soon?” It’s always, “When is the next?”.

“We think next year would be a good time”, she revealed. “There’s a three-year gap between me and my sister, and I really liked that when we were growing up”.

“Orla would absolutely love to be a big sister”, the former reality TV star added.

Opening up more about the busyness of being a mum, Armstrong said, “It’s basically a full-time job that you can never quit. Every day is an achievement. You do feel proud because you’re responsible for this tiny human”.

“She’s still a baby in my eyes", Danielle admitted. "She’s two and a half, so she’s at the age now where she’s trying to put little sentences together. She’s becoming a little girl now”.

The 34-year-old tied the knot to Tom in August of this year with a fairytale ceremony in Hertfordshire surrounded by their friends and family.

They welcomed their daughter Orla into the world in May 2020. When celebrating her tot turning two earlier this year, Danielle wrote a touching tribute for her.

"Words can’t describe how much you have changed my life these past two years. I love everything about your little cheeky ways, bossy and sassy like mummy but with the most caring heart and beautiful face (like daddy)".