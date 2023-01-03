Daniel O’Donnell renews wedding vows with wife Majella

Singer Daniel O’Donnell and his wife Majella have celebrated 20 years of marriage by renewing their wedding vows.

The couple had a private ceremony at their home in West Donegal, surrounded by close family members.

My Donegal Shore singer, Daniel, shared details from their private vow renewal ceremony on his Facebook page and wrote a sweet message to mark the occasion.

The 61-year-old penned, “After a wonderful 20 years of marriage, Majella and I renewed our vows with a small family gathering tonight at our home in Donegal”.

Posting some photos from the day, Daniel looked dapper as he wore a smart grey three-piece suit with navy detailing, while Majella looks gorgeous in a knee-length long-sleeved white dress.

The happy couple, who tied the knot in on November 4, 2002, were also joined by their family in another lovely snap.

Many fans of the country singer’s fans rushed to the comments to congratulate him and Majella on reaching this huge milestone in their marriage.

One fan wrote, “Awww fantastic, congratulations on your 20th D and M, I remember ur wedding day, how's it 20 years? Here's to another 20 years. You both look fantastic”.

“Such a beautiful occasion Congratulations to you both.Wishing you both good wishes and good health for many more years”, penned a second fan.

Another fan of the I Just Want To Dance With You singer added, “Beautiful pictures of a beautiful family. Congratulations and best wishes for many more happy years together”.

Daniel and Majella first met while in Tenerife, when O'Donnell visited Majella’s parents’ bar back in 1999.

Majella is mum to two children- Siobhan and Michael, whom Daniel is step-dad to. They also have three grandchildren- Olivia, Archie and Luke.