Danica Taylor says THIS couple could be the new Molly-Mae and Tommy

Danica Taylor has been throwing in her predictions for the Love Island final!

The 21-year-old appeared on last year’s summer series of the ITV reality show. Now, she has been writing a weekly column for OK! and giving her thoughts on this year’s winter series.

As the series finale is just a few days away, the former Islander has been revealing her opinion on which couple she would love to win.

“I absolutely love watching Kai and Sanam!”, Danica admitted. “While they are, of course, stunning Islanders, they seem like such a wholesome couple who aren’t focused on being famous.”

“I even love it when they’re doing things that usually end up giving me ick, because they’re so blissful and genuine,” she continued. “Hearing Kai say ‘if I have kids with Sanam, she’ll be an absolute dream’ was so sweet.”

The reality star then went on to reveal that she believes that Kai and Sanam could be similar to some of Love Island’s most successful couples – including the likes of Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury.

“They really make sense to me as winners. I’d love to see them take the £50k and enjoy fame for what it is, but stay sensible and start a new life with the cash as the whirlwind dies down,” Danica said. “I can really see them lasting and in two or three years, being an Alex and Olivia, or Molly-Mae and Tommy.”

Danica shared a further tidbit on how post-villa life typically works for the finalists. “The couples who finish in second place often do seriously well when it comes to landing deals and making money, so it would make sense for this to be Tom and Samie, or Lana and Ron,” she wrote.

“Lana is stunning and has a look that loads of brands will love while Ron is a bit of a geezer, with great chat and definitely entertaining to watch,” she added.

Will Danica’s predictions come true? Tune in to Love Island to find out!