Dani Dyer spills pregnancy details ahead of identical twins’ arrival

Dani Dyer will become a mum to twins very soon!

The former Love Island winner is due to welcome identical twin girls in May, alongside her boyfriend Jarrod Bowen.

This will be the first time that the couple will become parents together, as Dani is already a mum to two-year-old son Santiago from a previous relationship.

Throughout her pregnancy, Dani has been keeping her 3.6M Instagram followers updated with her plans for her baby girls.

The 26-year-old, who is the daughter of former EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, took to the social media platform earlier today to host a Q&A. During the question and answer session, she revealed lots of exciting new details about her preparations for the twins’ arrival.

When asked if she is feeling ready for the birth of her baby girls, Dani answered honestly.

“I’m starting to feel more ready now! The nursery is getting there and started to order all the essentials!” she exclaimed. “In 2 weeks time I’m going to pack my hospital bag and start washing their stuff just in case they decide to come early,” she added.

The reality star was then questioned about her symptoms, and if they have been different from when she was pregnant with her eldest child Santiago. “Oh yes,” Dani teased in response. “I have been soooo emotional I cry all the time!”

“The tiredness has been hard but I think that’s from the low iron levels.. And just want spicy food all day long,” she also joked.

Lastly, Dani was asked by a fan if she plans on dressing her girls up in matching outfits.

“I definitely will dress them the same at the beginning because it excites me all the pink frilly dresses,” she gushed.

“However as they start to get older I’ll dress them differently just so they have their own identities,” Dani penned.

We’re so excited for the arrival of her little girls!