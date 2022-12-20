SHEmazing!
Dani Dyer shares touching birthday message for boyfriend

Former Love Island star and daughter to EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, Dani Dyer, has shared a heartwarming tribute for her boyfriend Jarrod Bowen to mark his birthday.

Dani posted a collection of lovely photos of the couple to her 3.6M Instagram followers, including holiday shots, beaming selfies and photos with Dani’s son Santiago. 

She sweetly described Jarrod as her ‘gorgeous boyfriend’ in the touching birthday message.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dani Dyer (@danidyerxx)

Dyer wrote, “Happy birthday to my gorgeous boyfriend.. I hope your day is as special as you are to me, you are one of a kind and I love you so much..”.

“I can’t wait to spend every single birthday with you and make even more memories.. Now and forever”, she lovingly added. 

Many of Dani’s followers and Jarrod’s football fans headed to the comments to wish the West Ham and England player well on his 26th birthday. 

Last month, the pair celebrated their one year anniversary with Dani posting a moving tribute for him that read, “One year of loving you.. Happy anniversary baby.. Your the boyfriend I’ve always dreamed of having”.

The reality TV star added, “Grateful for someone as kind and special as you”.

Dani is mum to one-year-old Santiago, whom she welcomed into the world in January 2021. 

She shares him with her ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence who she split with shortly after their son was born as he was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for fraud. 

