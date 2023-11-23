Dani Dyer shares how she named her identical twin daughters

Dani Dyer has been sharing new details about her daughters.

The former Love Island star welcomed her identical daughters, Star and Summer, at the end of May with her boyfriend Jarrod Bowen. She is already mum to her two-year-old son Santiago whom she had during a previous relationship.

Six months on from welcoming her daughters into the world, Dani has shared an insight into how she and Jarrod chose the unique names for their twins.

While answering a Q&A on her Instagram Stories for her 3.7M followers, a fan asked the 27-year-old how she decided that ‘Star was Star, and Summer was Summer’, when picking which name to give to which baby.

Dani revealed, “So… how can I explain this? Twin Two, who was Star, was always the one that played up a little bit on the scans. She was always the one that we had to go back extra for”.

“So Twin Two was always Star because she was always the one that played up and Jarrod said, ‘See, that’s you all over. You are Twin Two’".

"And then Jarrod was Twin One so he named Twin One and I named Twin Two”.

“But now I can’t actually imagine Star being Summer and Summer being Star if that makes sense. It definitely worked out in our favour”.

Dyer continued, “He always wanted the name Summer and I always, always wanted the name Star so I’m really glad that we chose correctly with the names because it just makes a lot of sense”.

Dani previously explained where she got the inspiration for the name Star from when chatting to OK!.

The reality TV star said, “It was the easiest decision ever. I always loved the name Star from the film The Lost Boys when I was young”.

“The vampire was called Star and she was gorgeous. That was always the name I wanted. Jarrod always had the name Summer, so decision made!”.