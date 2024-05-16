Dani Dyer reveals if she plans on having more children

Dani Dyer has been opening up about the possibility of more children in her future.

The former Love Island winner is a mum to identical twin girls Summer and Star, whom she welcomed into the world with her boyfriend Jarrod Bowen in May of last year.

Dani also has a three-year-old son named Santiago from a previous relationship.

While answering questions about her and her family from fans in a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-three admitted she’s “done” having children.

When asked, “Will the girls be your last babies”, from one of her 3.7M followers, Dani explained, “Yes, I’m done. I am so done because I just don’t know how people have 6, 7 kids”.

“How does Paris Fury do it and still look stunning? I need the answers”.

The 27-year-old went on to reveal, “I’m done. I love them very, very much – my three children – but how do people have quads, triplets two sets of twins?”.

“I’d have to move away, I’d have to go”, she joked before clarifying once again, “I love my children but I am so done”.

Towards the end of last year, Dani was also asked if she could imagine herself expanding her family further.

At the time she confessed, “I love my 3 babies so much but I couldn’t imagine having another one currently. 4 kids is a lot and my car would have to be even bigger than what it is now”.

As she prepares for her daughters to turn one year old later this month, Dyer unveiled an adorable picture of them in matching outfits and said, “How will you both be 1 next month, the most special but hardest year ever”.

When Santi turned three in January, the former reality star penned a heartfelt tribute to him that reads, “You are becoming the most funniest, clever, cheeky little boy and we all love you so so much!”.

“It’s been a big year for you becoming a big brother and you’ve been amazing. So so proud of you & so grateful to be your mummy”.