Dani Dyer posts sweet snap of son Santiago seeing baby twins scan

Dani Dyer has shared a new glimpse into her pregnancy!

The former Love Island winner is currently expecting identical twin girls with her boyfriend, footballer Jarrod Bowen.

Dani is already a mum to two-year-old Santiago from a previous relationship, and now, she has shared an adorable moment between her son and her unborn twins!

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the 26-year-old treated her 3.6M Instagram followers to a collection of snaps, some of which showcasing the family-of-three experiencing a 4D baby scan at home.

The first image sees Dani lying down on her sofa at home, as boyfriend Jarrod pours the ultrasound gel onto her growing bump. Toddler Santiago watches on in amazement, and the sweet photo also shows a glimpse of one of the baby twins’ faces on the scan machine.

The second snap pictures Santiago beaming in delight at Jarrod tickling his belly, presumably after he got to see his unborn siblings for the first time.

Dani’s final two photos showcased adorable matching knitted outfits and white shoes that she has purchased for her little girls.

Credit: Dani Dyer Instagram

“Heart feeling so full,” Dani wrote in her caption of her post, alongside two pink hearts to represent her twin girls.

“counting down the days,” father-to-be Jarrod also gushed in response.

Dani and Jarrod initially announced their pregnancy on January 20, after first going public with their relationship in December 2021.

The couple shared some adorable pregnancy shoot photos, as well as one of Santiago holding up a sign that read: ‘I’m going to be a big brother to twins’.

Credit: Dani Dyer Instagram

“So excited to meet our babies and watch santi be the best big brother..”, the expectant parents exclaimed at the time.

“The biggest surprise of our lives but feeling SO blessed.. our family is getting a lot bigger and we can’t wait,” Dani and Jarrod added.

We couldn’t be more excited for them!